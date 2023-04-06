EDC line-up revealed

Tiësto, Kaskade, Marshmello among the many big names set to perform

Kaskade performs at the Kinetic Field stage during the final day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Festivalgoers party to the sounds of American DJ Kaskade on day one of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 19, 2018. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

People dance as Kaskade performs at the Kinetic Field stage during the final day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The festival grounds are packed on day three of Electric Daisy Carnival on Monday, May 23, 2022, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Tamara Panek, of Chicago, dances while Autograf plays during the first day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 20, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Another year, another visit from Tiësto.

The Electric Daisy Carnival’s line-up changes annually, but one constant since the world’s biggest dance music fest debuted in Vegas in 2011: an appearance by the aforementioned superstar Dutch DJ-producer on the massive KineticField.

Tiësto will be joined on the newly announced EDC 2023 roster by fellow big names like David Guetta, Kaskade, Fisher, Duke Dumont, Zedd, Marshmello and scads more performing on nine different stages at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on May 19-21.

Other highlights include Armin van Buuren playing the KineticField for the 10th time, Above & Beyond returning to EDC for the first time since 2019 and Gareth Emery performing a career-spanning decades set.

Among the acts debuting at EDC this year: Kaytranada, Disco Lines, Ben UFO, 999999999, Mochakk, Korolova, Mau P, Rebelion, Jeff Mills, Maarten de Jong and more.

The event also marks the 30th anniversary of Insomniac Productions, the company that puts on the event.

The festival is sold out.

The full line-up:

12th Planet

8kays

999999999

A Hundred Drums

Abana

Above & Beyond

Acraze

Acraze b2b Noizu

Adrenalize

Afrojack (Sunrise Set)

AK Sports

Alison Wonderland

Alok

Anabel Englund

Anden

Andy C

Armin van Buuren

ARMNHMR

Artbat

atDusk

Audiofreq

Azzecca

Baggi

Barely Alive

Ben Nicky pres Emotional Havoc

Ben Nicky Presents Xtreme b2b Sub Zero Project

Ben UFO

Bensley b2b Justin Hawkes

Billy Gillies

Biscits b2b Martin Ikin

Black Tiger Sex Machine

Blanke

Blastoyz

Bleu Clair

Boogie T

Borgore b2b Level Up

Boris Brejcha

Born Dirty

Brennan Heart

Camden Cox

Capozzi

Carola

Champagne Drip

Chaney

Chris Lake

Chris Lorenzo

CID

CID b2b Sage Armstrong

Cloverdale

Code Black

Coone

Cosmic Gate

D-Sturb

Da Tweekaz

Danny Daze

Darren Styles

David Guetta

David Morales

Deadly Guns

Deeper Purpose

Dennis Ferrer

Deorro

Dimension

Dionysus & Yosuf Present: Bigger, Stronger, Faster

Dirt Monkey

Disco Dom

Disco Lines

DJ AniMe

DJ Isaac

DJ Minx

Dom Dolla

Dombresky

Dr Phunk

Duke Dumont

Dustin Husain

Eli Brown

Eliminate

Ellen Allien

Enamour

Eptic

Excision

Excision b2b Dion Timmer

Fallen b2b Richter with MC Dino

Fallon

Ferreck Dawn

Ferry Corsten

Fisher

Frame (Declan James & Decoder)

Franky Wah

Fred Everything

Friction

FrostTop

FuntCase

Fury b2b Nightstalker

Galantis

Gammer b2b Tweekacore

Gareth Emery

Gareth Emery Presents: Decades

Gentlemens Club

Giuseppe Ottaviani

Goodboys

Griz

Griztronics

Habstrakt

HANA

Hannah Wants

Hint of Lavender

HOL!

Hot Since 82

HUGEL

HVDES

I Hate Models

Imanu

J. Worra

Jaded

James Hype

jamesjamesjames

Jeff Mills

Jerome Isma-Ae

John Bryars

Jorza

Joshwa

JSTJR

Kaivon

Kaleena Zanders

Kaskade

Kaskade Redux

Kaytranada

KETTAMA

Kill Script

Korolova

Kream

Lady Faith

Lady Sinclair

Lane 8

Layla Benitez

Le Youth

Lenny Dee

Levenkhan

Lil Texas

Loco Dice b2b Fisher

Loud Luxury

Louie Vega

Lovefingers & Heidi Lawden

Maarten de Jong

Marc V

Marshmello

Marshmello b2b Svdden Death

Marten Hørger

Martin Garrix

Matroda

Matt Fax

Mau P

Meduza

Memba

Metrik b2b Grafix

Miane

Michael Bibi

Midnight Tyrannosaurus

Mike Dunn

Miss Dre

Mochakk

Modapit

Moody Good (Throwback Set)

Morten

Mrotek

Ms. Mada b2b Bakke

Nala

Netsky

Noizu

Nostalgix

Odd Mob

Omar Santana

Paco Osuna

Patrick Topping

Paul Denton

Pauline Herr

Peekaboo

Pretty Pink

Ray Volpe

Reaper

Rebelion

Reinier Zonneveld LIVE

Riot Ten b2b Jessica Audiffred

Rob Gee 30 Years

Said The Sky

Salute

San Pacho

SayMyName

Shei

Sherelle

Ship Wrek

Sidepiece

Slander

Slander Presents Before Dawn

Softest Hard

Sonny Fodera

Soren

Sound Rush

Space Laces

Space Motion

Spencer Brown

SUAE

Sub Zero Project

Subtronics

Sullivan King

Sullivan King b2b Kai Wachi

Sultan + Shepard

Svdden Death: Into The Inferno

Tchami b2b AC Slater

The Martinez Brothers

Things you Say

Tiësto

TOBEHONEST

Todd Terry

Tom & Collins

Township Rebellion

Triode

Tsu Nami

Valentino Khan

Vini Vici

Warface

Warface b2b D-Sturb

Wax Motif

Westend

Will Atkinson

Will Clarke

Wooli

Yellow Claw

Yetep

Yoshi & Razner

Yotto

Zedd

Zeds Dead b2b Chase & Status

