Elton John’s Las Vegas residency: by the numbers

The musical icon on Saturday kicks off the final string of shows in his “Million Dollar Piano” showcase.

Elton John performs "The Million Dollar Piano" at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on New Year's Eve December 31, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Sir Elton John performs "The Million Dollar Piano" at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Singer Elton John performs before announcing final world tour at Gotham Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

With the final run of shows for Elton John’s “Million Dollar Piano” kicking off Saturday, let’s take a look at his Caesars Palace run by the numbers:

— 243, number of shows John played during his “Red Piano” residency at The Colosseum from February 2004 to April 2009

— 15, average number of songs John performed during “The Red Piano”

— 1, average number of cover tunes John performed during “The Red Piano,” where he regularly played The Who’s “Pinball Wizard”

— 1 million, total number of fans John drew during his first extended engagement at the venue

—207, number of shows John performed during his second residency at The Colosseum, his “Million Dollar Piano” show, which debuted in September 2011

— 17, average number of songs John performed during “Million Dollar Piano”

— 10, number of albums John performed songs from during “Million Dollar Piano”

— 1.8 million, total number of fans John will have performed for during both stints

— 101, unofficial number of times John went shopping at Wax Trax Records, one of his favorite local haunts

Preview

Who: Elton John

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday with dates through May 17.

Where: The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, 3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Tickets: $95-$750 (866-227-5938)

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter.