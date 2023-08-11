Las Vegas’ most popular music streaming acts might surprise you
In ranking Vegas acts by their music streaming numbers, the No. 1 band is fairly easy to guess. But after said group, the rest of the list just may contain a few surprises.
Sure, you probably know who comes out on top.
In ranking Vegas acts by their music streaming numbers, the No. 1 band is fairly easy to guess.
But after said group, the rest of the list just may contain a few surprises.
With this mind, let’s take a look at the monthly Spotify numbers for some of the city’s most notable artists:
Imagine Dragons
Monthly listeners: 58.3 million
Top song: “Believer,” 2.6 billion streams
The rock-pop superstars are currently the 23rd most streamed act in the world. Adding to that gargantuan tally is new live album “Imagine Dragons Live in Las Vegas,” which accompanies their recently released concert film.
Panic! At the Disco
Monthly listeners: 23.4 million
Top song: “High Hopes,” 1.4 billion streams
You can debate including Panic! on this list, since the group — which frontman Brendan Urie disbanded this year — left Vegas not long after their smash 2005 debut, “A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out.” But this is where they got their start, and Urie still shows love to his hometown, opening a studio here for kids a few years back.
Ne-Yo
Monthly listeners: 21.9 million
Top song: “So Sick,” 687 million streams
The satin-smooth R&B loverman launched his career here in 2006 and is still making the ladies swoon as evidenced by his massive streaming numbers.
The Killers
Monthly listeners: 21.3 million
Top song: “Mr. Brightside,” 1.8 billion streams
In 2020, the band’s signature smash hit “Mr. Brightside,” which began in a small local apartment, became the first song by a 2000s band to surpass 1 billion streams.
Steve Aoki
Monthly listeners: 17.1 million
Top song: “Waste It on Me,” 264.6 million streams
The superstar DJ-producer moved to Vegas close to a decade ago, where he continues to make music in his lavish home studio.
Five Finger Death Punch
Monthly listeners: 7 million
Top song: “Wrong Side of Heaven,” 315.6 million
These top-selling metallers got their start in L.A., but relocated to Vegas early in their career, where they’ve since become of the most popular acts in the genre, recording hit album after hit album with father-and-son Vegas producers Kevin and Kane Churko at their The Hideout Recording Studio in Henderson.
Escape the Fate
Monthly listeners: 3.1 million
Top song: “One for the Money,” 109 million streams
Closing in on their 20th anniversary, the veteran hard rock/metalcore troupe continues to have a dedicated fan base.
Adelitas Way
Monthly listeners: 1.8 million
Top song: “Invincible,” 74.5 million steams
“Invincible” is right: since breaking out with said single in 2009, these rockers have steadily built a strong fan base.
The Cab
Monthly listeners: 1.8 million
Top song: “Angel with a Shotgun,” 186.7 million steams
Though these local pop punk/emo favorites haven’t released a new album since 2011, they still have a impressively sizable following.
3LAU
Monthly listeners: 1.6 million
Top song: “How You Love Me,” 48.3 million streams
The Vegas-based DJ is also known for making millions selling NFTs.
Ekoh
Monthly listeners: 921,000
Top song: “Pickle Rick,” 26.5 million
The “heart hop” rapper has gradually amassed incredible streaming numbers for a completely independent artist who self-releases all of his music.
Otherwise
Monthly listeners: 660,000
Top song: “Soldiers,” 78 million
Chief among city’s hardest-working bands, Otherwise are true road dogs, and their efforts have paid off with strong streaming numbers that continue to grow.
Dizzy Wright
Monthly listeners: 613,000
Top song: “Killem with Kindness,” 50.3 million
The Vegas rapper just completed a 10-show residency in the city he calls home.
The Crystal Method
Monthly listeners: 553,000
Top song: “Born Too Slow,” 14.1 million
Another act that got their start here before moving elsewhere early in their career, this pioneering electronica duo first met in a local grocery prior to dropping their platinum 1997 debut “Vegas.”
Slaughter
Monthly listeners: 321,000
Top song: “Fly to the Angels,” 20.8 million
Remember hair metallers Slaughter? Plenty of you still do, clearly.
Spiritworld
Monthly listeners: 93,000
Top song: “Ulcer,” 902,000 streams
The acclaimed, Western-themed metallers are starting to build a worldwide following on the heels of their critically acclaimed 2022 sophomore effort “Deathwestern.”
Shamir
Monthly listeners: 71,000
Top song: “On the Regular,” 15.5 million
The Vegas-born R&B/alt-rock changeling lives in Philly now, but this is where he got his start, beginning with his celebrated 2015 full-length debut “Ratchet.”
Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @jbracelin76 on Instagram