Las Vegas’ most popular music streaming acts might surprise you

In ranking Vegas acts by their music streaming numbers, the No. 1 band is fairly easy to guess. But after said group, the rest of the list just may contain a few surprises.

Sure, you probably know who comes out on top.

But after said group, the rest of the list just may contain a few surprises.

With this mind, let’s take a look at the monthly Spotify numbers for some of the city’s most notable artists:

Imagine Dragons

Monthly listeners: 58.3 million

Top song: “Believer,” 2.6 billion streams

The rock-pop superstars are currently the 23rd most streamed act in the world. Adding to that gargantuan tally is new live album “Imagine Dragons Live in Las Vegas,” which accompanies their recently released concert film.

Panic! At the Disco

Monthly listeners: 23.4 million

Top song: “High Hopes,” 1.4 billion streams

You can debate including Panic! on this list, since the group — which frontman Brendan Urie disbanded this year — left Vegas not long after their smash 2005 debut, “A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out.” But this is where they got their start, and Urie still shows love to his hometown, opening a studio here for kids a few years back.

Ne-Yo

Monthly listeners: 21.9 million

Top song: “So Sick,” 687 million streams

The satin-smooth R&B loverman launched his career here in 2006 and is still making the ladies swoon as evidenced by his massive streaming numbers.

The Killers

Monthly listeners: 21.3 million

Top song: “Mr. Brightside,” 1.8 billion streams

In 2020, the band’s signature smash hit “Mr. Brightside,” which began in a small local apartment, became the first song by a 2000s band to surpass 1 billion streams.

Steve Aoki

Monthly listeners: 17.1 million

Top song: “Waste It on Me,” 264.6 million streams

The superstar DJ-producer moved to Vegas close to a decade ago, where he continues to make music in his lavish home studio.

Five Finger Death Punch

Monthly listeners: 7 million

Top song: “Wrong Side of Heaven,” 315.6 million

These top-selling metallers got their start in L.A., but relocated to Vegas early in their career, where they’ve since become of the most popular acts in the genre, recording hit album after hit album with father-and-son Vegas producers Kevin and Kane Churko at their The Hideout Recording Studio in Henderson.

Escape the Fate

Monthly listeners: 3.1 million

Top song: “One for the Money,” 109 million streams

Closing in on their 20th anniversary, the veteran hard rock/metalcore troupe continues to have a dedicated fan base.

Adelitas Way

Monthly listeners: 1.8 million

Top song: “Invincible,” 74.5 million steams

“Invincible” is right: since breaking out with said single in 2009, these rockers have steadily built a strong fan base.

The Cab

Monthly listeners: 1.8 million

Top song: “Angel with a Shotgun,” 186.7 million steams

Though these local pop punk/emo favorites haven’t released a new album since 2011, they still have a impressively sizable following.

3LAU

Monthly listeners: 1.6 million

Top song: “How You Love Me,” 48.3 million streams

The Vegas-based DJ is also known for making millions selling NFTs.

Ekoh

Monthly listeners: 921,000

Top song: “Pickle Rick,” 26.5 million

The “heart hop” rapper has gradually amassed incredible streaming numbers for a completely independent artist who self-releases all of his music.

Otherwise

Monthly listeners: 660,000

Top song: “Soldiers,” 78 million

Chief among city’s hardest-working bands, Otherwise are true road dogs, and their efforts have paid off with strong streaming numbers that continue to grow.

Dizzy Wright

Monthly listeners: 613,000

Top song: “Killem with Kindness,” 50.3 million

The Vegas rapper just completed a 10-show residency in the city he calls home.

The Crystal Method

Monthly listeners: 553,000

Top song: “Born Too Slow,” 14.1 million

Another act that got their start here before moving elsewhere early in their career, this pioneering electronica duo first met in a local grocery prior to dropping their platinum 1997 debut “Vegas.”

Slaughter

Monthly listeners: 321,000

Top song: “Fly to the Angels,” 20.8 million

Remember hair metallers Slaughter? Plenty of you still do, clearly.

Spiritworld

Monthly listeners: 93,000

Top song: “Ulcer,” 902,000 streams

The acclaimed, Western-themed metallers are starting to build a worldwide following on the heels of their critically acclaimed 2022 sophomore effort “Deathwestern.”

Shamir

Monthly listeners: 71,000

Top song: “On the Regular,” 15.5 million

The Vegas-born R&B/alt-rock changeling lives in Philly now, but this is where he got his start, beginning with his celebrated 2015 full-length debut “Ratchet.”

