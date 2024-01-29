Las Vegas Strip getting 1st Spanish-language residency
A Mexican group whose 2021 tour broke records in the United States and Mexico will be appearing in Las Vegas starting this spring.
MGM Resorts International and Live Nation on Monday announced that the first Latin and all Spanish-language residency in the history of the Las Vegas Strip will begin in May.
According to a news release, Mexican group Los Bukis will make Las Vegas history when they perform the first ever full Latin and Spanish-language residency on the Strip.
“Los Bukis: The Las Vegas Residency” will launch Friday, May 3 at Dolby Live at Park MGM.
The release notes that in 2021, Los Bukis announced its return to the stage with a tour that broke all records in the U.S. and Mexico.
Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m.
According to Live Nation, tickets for the following shows can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com/LosBukisVegas, with all shows scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.:
May 2024: 3, 4, 8, 10, 11
July 2024: 12, 13, 17, 19, 20
September 2024: 13, 14, 18, 20, 21