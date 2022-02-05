Life is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas bought by Rolling Stone

Life is Beautiful, the annual music festival held in downtown Las Vegas, has been sold to Rolling Stone, the magazine’s parent company announced Friday.

Fans listen while bathed in blue as Modest Mouse performs on the Downtown Stage during day two of Life is Beautiful on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Green Day bass guitarist Mike Dirnt performs on the Downtown Stage during day two of Life is Beautiful on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Penske Media said Rolling Stone bought a majority interest in the festival, which was founded in 2013 by former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh, who died in 2020.

“Live events are an integral part of Rolling Stone’s future and Life is Beautiful is an incredible platform to realize this vision. Coupled with our significant digital scale and deep journalism, there are infinite possibilities to grow Life is Beautiful in unique and impactful ways,” Rolling Stone CEO Gus Wenner said in a press release.

Last month, the head of the festival, Justin Weniger, withdrew his creditor’s claim in Hsieh’s probate case. Weniger had filed the claim in December “out of an abundance of caution,” in case he was deemed a creditor of the tech mogul’s estate, court records show.

Hsieh’s Downtown Project redevelopment company was instrumental in launching the festival.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.