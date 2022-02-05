46°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Music

Life is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas bought by Rolling Stone

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 4, 2022 - 7:59 pm
 
Updated February 4, 2022 - 8:08 pm
Fans listen while bathed in blue as Modest Mouse performs on the Downtown Stage during day two ...
Fans listen while bathed in blue as Modest Mouse performs on the Downtown Stage during day two of Life is Beautiful on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Green Day bass guitarist Mike Dirnt performs on the Downtown Stage during day two of Life is Be ...
Green Day bass guitarist Mike Dirnt performs on the Downtown Stage during day two of Life is Beautiful on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Life is Beautiful, the annual music festival held in downtown Las Vegas, has been sold to Rolling Stone, the magazine’s parent company announced Friday.

Penske Media said Rolling Stone bought a majority interest in the festival, which was founded in 2013 by former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh, who died in 2020.

“Live events are an integral part of Rolling Stone’s future and Life is Beautiful is an incredible platform to realize this vision. Coupled with our significant digital scale and deep journalism, there are infinite possibilities to grow Life is Beautiful in unique and impactful ways,” Rolling Stone CEO Gus Wenner said in a press release.

Last month, the head of the festival, Justin Weniger, withdrew his creditor’s claim in Hsieh’s probate case. Weniger had filed the claim in December “out of an abundance of caution,” in case he was deemed a creditor of the tech mogul’s estate, court records show.

Hsieh’s Downtown Project redevelopment company was instrumental in launching the festival.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

MOST READ
1
‘Mattress Mack’ makes $4.5M bet on Super Bowl
‘Mattress Mack’ makes $4.5M bet on Super Bowl
2
Patriots star offers ringing endorsement of Raiders’ hires
Patriots star offers ringing endorsement of Raiders’ hires
3
Raiders mailbag: Bisaccia not likely to return to Raiders
Raiders mailbag: Bisaccia not likely to return to Raiders
4
Crane in air at under-construction Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Crane in air at under-construction Fontainebleau Las Vegas
5
Liftoff lifts off: Area15’s newest ride has view of Strip and beyond
Liftoff lifts off: Area15’s newest ride has view of Strip and beyond
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST