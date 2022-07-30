Longtime Vegas entertainer Paul Anka marks 81st birthday — PHOTOS

From his Las Vegas debut at 18 as Sophie Tucker’s opening act in 1959, through today’s music scene, Paul Anka might have seen it all.

Paul Anka performs during the 10th anniversary celebration at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Paul Anka with Jimmy Connors, left, and Pancho Gonzalez, center, at Caesars Palace on April 2, 1975. (Las Vegas News Bureau via Chris Evert)

Paul Anka performs at the Sahara on Feb. 22, 1960. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

Paul Anka with Sophie Tucker at the Sahara on Feb. 22, 1960. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

Paul Anka at the Sahara crowning of High School Queen on March 8, 1960. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

The Caesars Palace marquee advertising Paul Anka, Musical Conductor Johnny Harris, The Pointer Sisters, The Nat Brandwynne Orchestra, Pupi Campo, and Bruce Westcott in Las Vegas on Feb. 21, 1974. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

Paul Anka (center) and Father Bert Ward (right) at St. Jude's Night of the Stars dinner at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Nov. 11, 1983. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

Paul Anka at the Riviera on March 19, 1984. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

The Sands' marquee touts Paul Anka, Louis Prima, Jackie Vernon and Sam Butera on Feb. 5, 1970. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

Paul Anka plays the piano in the Caesars Palace pool on Aug. 21, 1980. (Las Vegas News Bureau)

Attendees of the 10th anniversary celebration at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts take photos before Paul Anka performs on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Paul Anka begins his show in the crowd during the 10th anniversary celebration at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Paul Anka with Tony Orlando. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Paul Anka on Dec. 18, 1994. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

From his Las Vegas debut at 18 as Sophie Tucker’s opening act in 1959, through today’s music scene, Paul Anka might have seen it all. And as he celebrates his 81st birthday, he’s ready to see more.

The legendary singer was born July 30, 1941, in Ottawa. The musician, singer and composer scored hits on his own with “Diana,” “Put Your Head on My Shoulders” and “Having My Baby” while also writing the theme for “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” and Frank Sinatra’s “retirement” song, “My Way.”

Anka has had a pair of Las Vegas spotlights this year: In March, he was the headline performer as The Smith Center marked its 10th anniversary. In April, he was among the inductees into the UNLV College of Fine Arts Hall of Fame. He was unable to attend the ceremony since he was still touring.

As reported by the RJ’s John Katsilometes, Anka’s most recent release, “Making Memories,” features some inspired collaborations. Anka covers “My Way” with Michael Bublé and Andrea Bocelli. He sings “Put Your Head on My Shoulder” with Olivia Newton-John, a No. 1 hit on the Amazon music charts. Anka also sent Donny Osmond a video message on the 50th anniversary of “Puppy Love,” an Osmond hit written by Anka.

Anka shares his birthday with these notables: Former Major League Baseball commissioner Bud Selig (88); blues musician Buddy Guy (86); jazz musician David Sanborn (77); blues singer-musician Otis Taylor (74); singer-songwriter Kate Bush (64); country singer Neal McCoy (64); actor Laurence Fishburne (61); and actor Lisa Kudrow (59).

