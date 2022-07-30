Longtime Vegas entertainer Paul Anka marks 81st birthday — PHOTOS
From his Las Vegas debut at 18 as Sophie Tucker’s opening act in 1959, through today’s music scene, Paul Anka might have seen it all. And as he celebrates his 81st birthday, he’s ready to see more.
The legendary singer was born July 30, 1941, in Ottawa. The musician, singer and composer scored hits on his own with “Diana,” “Put Your Head on My Shoulders” and “Having My Baby” while also writing the theme for “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” and Frank Sinatra’s “retirement” song, “My Way.”
Anka has had a pair of Las Vegas spotlights this year: In March, he was the headline performer as The Smith Center marked its 10th anniversary. In April, he was among the inductees into the UNLV College of Fine Arts Hall of Fame. He was unable to attend the ceremony since he was still touring.
As reported by the RJ’s John Katsilometes, Anka’s most recent release, “Making Memories,” features some inspired collaborations. Anka covers “My Way” with Michael Bublé and Andrea Bocelli. He sings “Put Your Head on My Shoulder” with Olivia Newton-John, a No. 1 hit on the Amazon music charts. Anka also sent Donny Osmond a video message on the 50th anniversary of “Puppy Love,” an Osmond hit written by Anka.
Anka shares his birthday with these notables: Former Major League Baseball commissioner Bud Selig (88); blues musician Buddy Guy (86); jazz musician David Sanborn (77); blues singer-musician Otis Taylor (74); singer-songwriter Kate Bush (64); country singer Neal McCoy (64); actor Laurence Fishburne (61); and actor Lisa Kudrow (59).
