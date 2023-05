Saturday night turned into Sunday morning, but the party at the speedway didn’t stop. Check out the best photos from EDC Night 2 here

Attendees, including Michelle Horsley, right, dance to the music during the second day of electronic dance music festival Electric Daisy Carnival on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Nick Vivion and Beau Minder share a kiss as they are married during the second day of electronic dance music festival Electric Daisy Carnival on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Jess Olson, of San Diego, rides the swings during the second day of electronic dance music festival Electric Daisy Carnival on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Crowds pack the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the second day of electronic dance music festival Electric Daisy Carnival on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Leilani Ross performs at The Queen Bar during the second day of electronic dance music festival Electric Daisy Carnival on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Attendees rest during the second day of electronic dance music festival Electric Daisy Carnival on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Noizu plays their set during the second day of electronic dance music festival Electric Daisy Carnival on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A couple shares a kiss in the middle of the crowd during the second day of electronic dance music festival Electric Daisy Carnival on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Attendees take selfies during the second day of electronic dance music festival Electric Daisy Carnival on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

An attendee leads their group through the crowd with a jellyfish umbrella during the second day of electronic dance music festival Electric Daisy Carnival on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

An attendee who identified themself as Mxguelaxgel dances during the second day of electronic dance music festival Electric Daisy Carnival on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Attendees pose for photos during the second day of electronic dance music festival Electric Daisy Carnival on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Attendees take selfies on the swings during the second day of electronic dance music festival Electric Daisy Carnival on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Attendees exchange bracelets as a sign of PLUR culture during the second day of electronic dance music festival Electric Daisy Carnival on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas. PLUR stands for peace, love, unity and respect. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Attendees sing karaoke at Tokyo Karaoke during the second day of electronic dance music festival Electric Daisy Carnival on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Crowds move through festival grounds during the second day of Electric Daisy Carnival on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Attendees dance at the Bionic Jungle during the second day of electronic dance music festival Electric Daisy Carnival on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Attendees rest on an art installation during the second day of electronic dance music festival Electric Daisy Carnival on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Ravers pump their fists during the second day of electronic dance music festival Electric Daisy Carnival on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Kinetic Field is framed with art installations during the second day of electronic dance music festival Electric Daisy Carnival on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Saturday night turned into Sunday morning, but the party at the speedway didn’t stop.

Festivalgoers dressed their best and moved to the music of the world’s biggest EDM superstars well into the AM.

Check out the best photos from Night 2 of Electric Daisy Carnival 2023.

Visit lvrj.com/edc for more.