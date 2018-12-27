Sorting out Las Vegas’ New Year’s Eve concert lineup

When it comes to big-ticket New Year’s Eve concerts, Las Vegas is the silver-backed, alpha male gorilla of destination cities.

Once again, our NYE show lineup rivals any market in terms of sheer star power.

The challenge?

Figuring out which party is your kind of party.

Don’t sweat it, though, as we break down five of the biggest for you:

Lady Gaga, Park MGM

For: Those who enjoy their spectacle with a side of spectacle and maybe just a dash of spectacle. Gaga begins her much-anticipated residency at Park MGM with a career boost thanks to her acclaimed performance in “A Star Is Born.”

Attire: Glam for days — Nay! Eons. Ladies, your wig game must be strong. Fellas, your wig game must be strong. Fabrics = shiny. Time to channel your inner disco ball.

Cocktail of choice: Doesn’t matter what it is as long as it’s colorful. Bonus points if your drink matches the shade of those aforementioned wigs.

Song to toast the New Year to: “The Edge of Glory” — this is where you stand as 2019 awaits.

Maroon 5, Mandalay Bay Events Center

For: Thongs and throngs of ladies. Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine could not be more beloved by the fairer sex if he was made of chocolate and yoga pants.

Attire: Little black dresses and perilously high heels, the latter to be surely doffed at the end of the evening for that long walk out of the casino.

Cocktail of choice: Appletinis by the gallon.

Song to toast the New Year to: “Daylight,” for this is what you will be partying until.

Tenacious D, The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel

For: Anyone having issues with sock removal and in dire need of having them rocked off by the greatest acoustic metal comedy duo since at least 1736. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry — should the duo air the tender “The Government Totally Sucks”— you’ll spend the first day of 2019 piecing back together your blown mind.

Attire: Extra pair of socks. See above.

Cocktail of choice: It’s not what you drink, it’s how you drink it. Whatever’s handed to you in a plastic cup, chug.

Song to toast the New Year to: “To Be the Best.” The motivation you need to finally live up to that New Year’s resolution to stop huffing household cleaning products.

Bruno Mars, T-Mobile Arena

For: Children of the ’80s or the children of the children of the ’80s. Mars’ modern R&B with a retro bent is directly indebted to Morris Day and the Time and The Jackson Five, right down to the synchronized dance moves.

Attire: Fedoras, bow ties, perhaps a gold chain or three — and don’t be afraid to wear those sunglasses at night, boss.

Cocktail of choice: Courvoisier, of course. What else would a true ladies’ man sip?

Song to toast the New Year to: “Too Good to Say Goodbye.” C’mon, 2018 was pretty sweet, wasn’t it?

Imagine Dragons, The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

For: Fans of the electric guitar and/or hometown boys done good. Granted, Imagine Dragons are hardly known for their eye-bleeding riffage, but seeing as how this is such a pop-heavy weekend, the Dragons breathe at least a little guitar fire thanks to six-stringer Wayne Sermon.

Attire: Come as you are. The dress code is no dress code, although maybe spare us the jean shorts, playa.

Cocktail of choice: O’Douls. This is not a hard-boozing bunch. Bright side: You’ll save money on morning-after Excedrin.

Song to toast the New Year to: “Time to Begin”: What better way to ring in a new year than with a song about new beginnings?

