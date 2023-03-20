Taylor Swift tickets expensive, scarce on secondary market

Las Vegas Valley “Swifties” looking to catch the musician at Allegiant Stadium this weekend can expect to spend a small fortune.

Taylor Swift performs during the opening concert of her Eras tour Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

For fans who missed out on Ticketmaster’s controversial ticket launch for Swift’s “Eras” tour, which led to an investigation by the Nevada attorney general, the only way to catch her in action Friday and Saturday in Las Vegas is via the secondary ticket market.

Around 40,000 tickets were sold for each night, and those who secured their golden tickets through Ticketmaster’s initial sale or via the secondary market appear to be holding on to them. StubHub noted that only 4 percent of the total tickets for Friday’s show remained available as of Monday morning. Just 3 percent of tickets remained available for Saturday’s show.

StubHub’s cheapest listed ticket for Friday’s show was $338, before fees and taxes, for the 400 level of Allegiant. Saturday’s cheapest ticket was listed at $360 in the 300 level.

TickPick had 1,474 tickets for Friday’s show, or 3.7 percent of the available tickets, with prices starting at $574 on the no-fee secondary ticket site. Saturday’s show had 1,116 tickets available (2.8 percent) on TickPick, with the lowest price listed at $594.

The cheapest available tickets on secondary ticket marketplace TicketIQ are going for $605 for Friday’s concert and $611 for Saturday.

The average secondary market list price is $3,260 for Friday and $3,889 for Saturday, according to TicketIQ.

Prices for lower level seating at Allegiant Stadium start at $817 for Friday and $958 for Saturday. Floor seats start at $1,026 for Friday and $989 for Saturday.

The highest listed price for the pair of shows is section A1 row 1, which will cost a fan $16,301 for either night.

When they went on sale, the price range for the tickets was noted to be between $49 and $449, with VIP packages available for $899.

Late last year Allegiant Stadium General Manager Chris Wright noted the massive popularity of Swift.

“An artist who sells up to 1.5 million units in the week of announcing a new album is just amazing,” Wright said.

Fans aged 21 years and over looking for a higher-end option can secure VIP admission through Wynn Field Club for $750. That gets the customer access to the concert and to the club’s VIP front area. Wynn Field Club is located at ground level in the north end zone of Allegiant Stadium.

Table reservations in Wynn Field Club for Swift’s concerts range from $12,000 minimum spend to $20,000 minimum spend before taxes, fees and gratuity.

