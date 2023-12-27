The top 20 Vegas concerts on New Year’s Eve weekend

Post Malone, Bruno Mars, Luke Bryan are among stars hitting town to ring in 2024.

Post Malone performs at the downtown stage during day 3 of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Ne-Yo performs during the Lovers & Friends music festival on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Illenium performs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 3, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Illenium performs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Saturday, July 3, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Post Malone performs at the downtown stage during day 3 of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Post Malone performs at the downtown stage during day 3 of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Ne-Yo performs during the Lovers & Friends music festival on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Questlove of The Roots performs at the Coca-Cola Roxy on Dec. 29, 2017, in Atlanta. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)

Luke Bryan performs during his residency at Resorts World Las Vegas on February 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (John Shearer/Getty Images for Luke Bryan: Vegas @ Resorts World Theatre)

Kaskade performs during the Snow Fest at Park City Live on Friday, January 19, 2018, in Park City, Utah. (Barry Brecheisen/Invision for Park City Live/AP Images)

Demi Lovato performs during the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Steve Aoki performs on day one of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Rapper Rick Ross performs at the Kelce Jam music festival Friday, April 28, 2023, in Bonner Springs, Kan. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Lil Jon performs at the Essence Festival on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Boris Brejcha performs at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Sunday, April 24, 2023, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

His shows start on a surprisingly demure note for a dude with ink slathered across his face.

“My name is Austin Richard Post, and I’m here to play (crappy) music and get (messed) up.”

This is how heavily tattooed rapper-singer/Bud Light sponge Post Malone frequently prefaces one of his concerts upon taking the stage.

Despite such humility, Malone will perform in a decidedly non-humble setting when he headlines one of the hottest tickets of New Year’s Eve weekend at the newly opened Fontainebleau on Saturday and Sunday.

You might have to win a hand — or 10 — at the blackjack table to afford what scant tix remain for his two-night stand at the venue, which start at a face value of $430 and top out at $700.

If you can’t get into this one, worry not: Malone is only one of many big names hitting town this weekend. Here are 19 more:

CONCERTS

The Roots, The Pearl at the Palms, Friday

Arguably hip-hop’s greatest live act. Who’s making said argument? We are.

Luke Bryan, Resorts World Theatre, Friday-Sunday

“Drink a Beer” — maybe even two! — with this suds-abetted country star as he brings his hit 2023 Vegas residency to a close.

Blue Oyster Cult, Golden Nugget Showroom, Friday

With a new “Godzilla” film in theaters, there’s no better time to revisit the band responsible for the ultimate ode to a giant lizard stomping all over Tokyo. Options are limited for old-school rock fans this weekend, so don’t miss this one, hair farmers.

Jackpot, Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, Saturday

Hit the Jackpot with Kaskade: The superstar DJ-producer headlines this electronic dance music lineup that also features Armnhmr, Deorro, Good Times Ahead, MashBit, Saymyname and Yookie.

Forever Midnight, Resorts World, Saturday-Sunday

Insomniac, the company behind the Super Bowl of electronic dance music that is Electric Daisy Carnival, launches a new event in Vegas this weekend, featuring over a dozen acts on two stages, including EDC vets John Summit, Eric Prydz, Green Velvet and Kaytranada.

Bruno Mars, Dolby Live at Park MGM, Saturday-Sunday

R&B throwback Bruno Mars will have over 50 million reasons to celebrate when looking back on 2023: That’s how many dollars his ongoing residency at Park MGM has reportedly grossed.

Black Eyed Peas, The Venetian Theatre, Saturday-Sunday

No Fergie? No problem, as this hip-pop trio parties on even without said singer.

Boris Brejcha, Area15, Sunday

The masked German DJ-producer turned in one of the best sets at EDC 2023, where the beats registered with such force it was as if a bass drum kicker was thumping directly on your cochlea. His performance is likely to be even more concussive in this intimate setting. Wear a helmet.

Demi Lovato, Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Sunday

“Remember December” — the last day of it, at least — with this pop changeling.

NYE 2023 Time of Your Life Festival, Fremont Street Experience, Sunday

Get plenty of bang for your 50 bucks when alt-rockers Third Eye Blind team up with electronic music duo Big Gigantic, R&B lifers Blackstreet, old-school rappers Kid N’ Play, Tone Loc, Young MC and others at downtown’s biggest NYE bash.

CLUB SHOWS

Odesza, Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World, Friday

This electronic music duo headlined Life is Beautiful just three months ago. See them beneath a roof instead of the stars when they play Zouk for the first time.

Ne-Yo, Drai’s at The Cromwell, Friday

How smooth is the smooth talk from Vegas’ own R&B Casanova? It’s as if his voice were cut from the same cloth as the silk sheets that are the ultimate destination for many of his songs.

Zedd, Zouk, Saturday

How do you say “party till you puke” in Russian? Zedd knows. He was born in said country before moving to Germany as a kid. The classically trained musician has since become one of EDM’s leading crossover acts, having notched hits with the likes of Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Maren Morris and plenty more.

Rick Ross, Drai’s, Saturday

The heavyweight hip-hop mogul recently bought a $37 million home in his native Miami. And this is how he pays for it.

Illenium, Omnia at Caesars Palace, Saturday

He’s the only EDM artist to have headlined Allegiant Stadium, and Illenium’s emotive, melodic EDM is every bit as massive as said venue.

Steve Aoki, Omnia, Sunday

Back in the day, Aoki played a leading role in transforming Las Vegas from an EDM desert to one of the genre’s capitals. He rings in the new year once again in his adopted hometown.

Fat Joe, Hakkasan at the MGM Grand, Sunday

Don’t dance? No probs. Just pull up your pants and do the rockaway with Fat Joe. Now lean back, lean back …

Chris Brown, Drai’s, Sunday

Gumby’s got nothing on the rubber-limbed Brown, who remains high on the all-time list of R&B’s greatest dancers.

Lil Jon, Jewel at Aria, Sunday

The bullhorn-voiced Lil Jon is an Olympic-level bellower. Hear him turn “Ohhhkaaay!!!!” into a 37-syllable word this weekend.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @jbracelin76 on Instagram.