This week’s 5 best bets for music in Las Vegas

Van Morrison performs during the Americana Honors and Awards show Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Morrison won the lifetime achievement award for songwriting. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Van Morrison

At 74, “The Belfast Cowboy” continues to ride the range. The Celtic soul icon dropped his 41st album, “Three Chords & the Truth,” in October — and a good one at that. See him at 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Wednesday at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Tickets start at $64.50; call 800-745-3000.

Periphery

These progressive metallers intermingle the guttural and the melodic, with hooks and breakdowns equally outsize. Their sound’s intricate and anthemic at once, as evidenced by latest album “Periphery IV: Hail Stan.” See them at 6 p.m. Saturday at Brooklyn Bowl at The Linq. Tickets are $27.50 to $30; call 702-862-2695.

Gone West

The rootsy Gone West features Grammy-winning singer Colbie Caillat and Hawaiian singer-songwriter Justin Young (Caillat’s fiancé) along with Caillat’s songwriting collaborator Jason Reeves and his wife, Nelly Joy. They open for George Strait at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets are $50 to $499; call 888-929-7849.

Black Tiger Sex Machine

You don’t name your group Black Tiger Sex Machine because subtlety’s your thing. True to that handle, this Canadian electronic music trio favors dark, concussive sounds and heavy metal imagery during its stage show. See BTSM at 8 p.m. Friday at Brooklyn Bowl. Tickets are $30 to $40; call 702-862-2695.

Kingdom Come

Around its late ’80s debut, this German act sometimes got dinged by critics for sounding too much like Led Zeppelin. The band has gone through many lineup changes, though its debt to big-voiced ’70s hard rock remains constant. See Kingdom Come at 9 p.m. Friday at Count’s Vamp’d. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door; call 702-220-8849.