Want to go see sold-out BTS shows? Might not cost as much as you think.

Ticket prices for BTS shows at Allegiant Stadium shows are trending down on the secondary market.

BTS on the red carpet before the start of the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena , in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Yes, tickets for K-pop kingpins BTS’ upcoming four-show run at Allegiant Stadium were all snapped up before they even went on sale to the general public.

No, this doesn’t mean you have to pawn grandpa’s retirement watch in order to be able to afford tickets on the secondary market.

Turns out that ticket prices on resale sites like Stubhub.com or local outlets like Las Vegas Tickets have fallen after first going on sale in March.

“It’s been trending down,” says Las Vegas Tickets President Ken Solky on the cost of BTS tickets. “It’s still trending down.”

Why?

Consider how the tickets went on sale.

Pre-sale access to BTS tickets was given BTS fan club members, known as the BTS Army, who bought all the tickets before they ever went on sale to the general public. (Non-fan club members had to sign up through Ticketmaster’s “verified fan” process to be able to qualify to purchase tickets, only to then be informed that tickets were all gone before they could buy them).

When those tickets then started hitting the secondary market, asking prices were initially high, in the $600-$6,000 range.

“The secondary market from Army buyers who have extra tickets opens in the $600 range,” Solky recalls. “But now, it’s really simple: they scared everybody away; they’ve made everybody think you need a second mortgage to take your kids to a concert. And you don’t.”

With fans balking at those prices, the market adjusted and prices have since come down: On Stubhub, upper bowl seats start at around $90.

“There’s millions of fans, but not millions of fans who want to pay $600 to get in,” Solky says. “Demand can be weighed in multiple ways. Demand is, how many people want to go? But demand is also, how much do the people want to pay to go?”

Not every market is the same

BTS also played four sold-out shows at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium late last November and early December and ticket prices remained high on the secondary market for them all.

“L.A. stayed strong all the way through and got bigger towards the end, if you can believe that,” says Eddie Espinosa, owner of L.A.-based ticket brokerage company Eddie’s Tickets. ” I understand that it started off a big deal, but when you’re selling tickets for, like, thousands, for a concert, it’s just insane.”

That ticket prices remained costly in L.A. could be attributable to several factors, namely, that Los Angeles is a far bigger market than Las Vegas — it’s the second-largest metropolitan area in the U.S.; Vegas comes in at #29 — so demand might be much higher based on population.

Also, the L.A. shows were BTS’ first and only concerts in the U.S. since May 2019, again, potentially heightening demand.

In Vegas, prices have risen for BTS’ final show on April 16.

“The fourth and final show is about 20% more,” Solky says. “What’s $100/$110 for opening night might be $130/$150 for the final night.”

While those prices aren’t cheap, per se, at least they won’t require the black market sale of a kidney to get in the door.

“BTS is something special — they sold 160,000 tickets; that stadium’s going to be packed,” Solky says. “Yes, they’re big; they’re huge. Yes, they can sell a boatload of tickets. And yes, people can afford to go at a reasonable number.”

