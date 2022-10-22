When We Were Young bands playing free shows

79°F
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 22, 2022 - 2:53 pm
 
Kittie will be hosting a free meet-and-greet with fans at the Hard Rock Cafe on the Strip. (Whitney South)

With high winds canceling the debut of the When We Were Young festival today, some bands scheduled to play the event are trying to make the best of a bad situation by booking others shows and appearances.

Pop punks The All-American Rejects will play a free concert at 9 p.m. tonight at SoulBelly BBQ.

Emo groups Hawthorne Heights, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Armor for Sleep and others are teaming up for a free show this afternoon from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at The Strat.

Metallers Kittie will host a free meet-and-greet at the Hard Rock Cafe on the Strip from 4 to 6 p.m. today.

Pop punks State Champs are doing a meet up with fans at 4 p.m. at O’Sheas at The Linq.

Other bands are reportedly looking to book shows so check back here for updates.

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @jbracelin76 on Instagram

