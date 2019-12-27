Celebrate New Year early in Las Vegas with British, German spots

The Crown & Anchor and Ri Ra Las Vegas will celebrate at 4 p.m. to coincide with midnight in England and Ireland, while the Hofbrauhaus parties at 3, midnight in Munich.

There will be plenty of merriment and mayhem on the Las Vegas Strip in the hours before and after midnight Tuesday. But while it’s loads of fun for those who partake — who are estimated to number more than 330,000 this year — there are those who prefer something a little more sedate, a little less pricey, a littler … earlier. In that case, you may want to celebrate in the afternoon with our friends across the pond, without ever leaving Las Vegas. In all cases, it’s suggested you arrive early in order to get a table.

The Crown & Anchor British Pub at 1350 E. Tropicana Ave. has been celebrating the British new year for about 25 years, said general manager June LeMay.

“It’s really grown,” LeMay said. “In the beginning, it was just me and some British boys.”

For the Crown & Anchor’s celebration, a bagpiper will pipe in the British New Year at 4 p.m., at which time there will be party favors and Champagne; the full menu will be available. The toast and party favors will be repeated at midnight, for who want to celebrate later (or longer).

If you’d rather party with the sons and daughters of the Auld Sod, Ri Ra at the Shoppes at Mandalay Place will toast the Irish New Year at 4 p.m. Festivities will include live music by The Black Donnellys from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. to midnight, and the signature Black Velvet cocktail, made with Guinness and Champagne, will be available all day for $7.75.

The Irish pub also is planning a special menu from 4 p.m. to closing: pan-seared Parmesan and roasted red pepper polenta cakes with garlic goat cheese, $13; couscous-stuffed roasted chicken breast with rainbow carrots and goat cheese-stuffed figs, $29; the Coffee Chocolate Ribeye, a 10-ounce steak with a coffee and chocolate rub, with rainbow potatoes and roasted red cabbage with garlic-blue cheese butter, $30; and the Peach Bellini Napoleon, peach mousse layered between layers of Champagne cake and topped with ginger-peach compote and rum-caramel sauce, $10.

At the Hofbrauhaus at 4510 Paradise Road, the party will start at 1 p.m., with a balloon drop, keg tapping and complimentary beer toast at 3 p.m., when it’s midnight in Munich (home of the original Hofbrauhaus).

The family-friendly celebration will include live entertainment by Hans Klok, Murray SawChuck and Dani Elizabeth, and Ricardo Laguna, plus German food specials and prizes.

