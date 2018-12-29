Clark County issues smoke advisory for New Year’s fireworks

The Clark County Department of Air Quality issued a smoke advisory for Monday and Tuesday because of fireworks, urging those sensitive to air-quality conditions to consult their physicians and limit exposure to pollutants.

New Year fireworks on the Strip as seen from the Trump hotel on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco)

Smoke from fireworks can aggravate respiratory diseases such as bronchitis and asthma or heart disease, the department said. Children, seniors and people with respiratory or heart diseases are particularly susceptible, county officials said.

Keeping windows and doors closed, changing dirty indoor air filters and limiting outdoor exertion may help reduce exposure to smoke, the county said.

Data collected from air-quality monitoring sites throughout the Las Vegas Valley are reported at the department’s website, AirQuality.ClarkCountyNV.gov.

