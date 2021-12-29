42°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
nye
Covid | Vaccide Data
New Year’s Eve Las Vegas

Las Vegas, county officials discuss New Year’s Eve preparations

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 29, 2021 - 9:04 am
 
Updated December 29, 2021 - 9:57 am
Metropolitan police patrol Las Vegas Boulevard for New Year's Eve on the Strip on Tuesday, Dec. ...
Metropolitan police patrol Las Vegas Boulevard for New Year's Eve on the Strip on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_
Individuals gather to celebrate New Year's Eve on the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. ...
Individuals gather to celebrate New Year's Eve on the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Las Vegas Valley politicians and first responders held a news briefing Wednesday to discuss New Year’s Eve preparations.

Metropolitan Police Department Undersheriff Christopher Darcy, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft and Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney were among those who spoke at the briefing.

Multiple Interstate exits and side streets near the Strip will be closed Friday night to prepare for fireworks from hotel rooftops to ring in 2022.

Prior to the pandemic, Las Vegas typically welcomed around 330,000 visitors over a New Year’s weekend.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders’ regular-season finale vs. Chargers could be rescheduled
Raiders’ regular-season finale vs. Chargers could be rescheduled
2
Banned in the USA: 30 foods that aren’t welcome stateside
Banned in the USA: 30 foods that aren’t welcome stateside
3
Former Raiders coach John Madden dies at 85
Former Raiders coach John Madden dies at 85
4
Harry Reid, indomitable Senate leader and Nevada political titan, dies at 82
Harry Reid, indomitable Senate leader and Nevada political titan, dies at 82
5
Local Keno players hit it big at Las Vegas Valley casinos
Local Keno players hit it big at Las Vegas Valley casinos
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Fireworks for New Year's Eve erupt over the Strip as viewed from the VooDoo Rooftop Nightclub & ...
Here’s how to navigate Las Vegas for New Year’s Eve reveling
By / RJ

With revelers set to return to the Las Vegas Strip and the Fremont Street Experience downtown in droves this year to ring in the New Year, locals and visitors alike can expect an influx of traffic and road closures as the area ushers in 2022.

 
NYE fireworks show returns to Strip
By / RJ

Eight hotel-casinos will participate in this year’s eight-minute New Year’s fireworks and entertainment celebration, dubbed America’s Party 2022.

David Hulet, from left, his wife Dolly, daughter Aislynn and friend Alvarado Ortiz, are photogr ...
Las Vegas rings in 2021 — PHOTOS
RJ

It was a muted celebration, but tens of thousands of people took part in New Year’s celebrations. Check out the scene from the Strip and downtown Las Vegas.