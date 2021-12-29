Las Vegas, county officials discuss New Year’s Eve preparations

Las Vegas Valley politicians and first responders held news briefing Wednesday to discuss New Year’s Eve preparations.

Metropolitan police patrol Las Vegas Boulevard for New Year's Eve on the Strip on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Individuals gather to celebrate New Year's Eve on the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Metropolitan Police Department Undersheriff Christopher Darcy, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman, Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft and Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney were among those who spoke at the briefing.

Multiple Interstate exits and side streets near the Strip will be closed Friday night to prepare for fireworks from hotel rooftops to ring in 2022.

Prior to the pandemic, Las Vegas typically welcomed around 330,000 visitors over a New Year’s weekend.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

