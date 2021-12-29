Las Vegas, county officials warn to dress warm, know prohibited items

Las Vegas Valley politicians and first responders held a news briefing Wednesday to discuss New Year’s Eve preparations.

Las Vegas police patrol the Strip on Dec. 31, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

People gather to celebrate New Year's Eve on the Las Vegas Strip on Dec. 31, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Las Vegas Valley politicians and first responders discussed blocked roads and prohibited items Wednesday while encouraging New Year’s Eve celebrators to dress warm and plan ahead.

Metropolitan Police Department Undersheriff Christopher Darcy said the city is expecting 300,000 people to ring in 2022 in the valley. About 1,200 officers will be stationed on the Las Vegas Strip and another 200 will be on Fremont Street for crowd and traffic control, and to watch out for banned items.

Large bags, glass and metal containers, and strollers are prohibited from 6 a.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday. Las Vegas police posted a list of all the local ordinances and banned items on their website.

“We want you to be happy and healthy and come celebrate this amazing city,” Darcy said.

Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft and Clark County Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney said the Fire Department will be stationed up and down Las Vegas Boulevard for medical services, and a fire inspector will be at each firework site on the Strip.

After the crowds scatter, 22 street sweepers will clear away about 11 tons of trash before roads reopen Saturday morning, Naft said.

Naft encouraged residents to plan ahead, citing closures of multiple Interstate 15 exits and side streets that will begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday. The Regional Transportation Commission bus route will be free until 9 a.m. Saturday, and residents may ride the monorail for $1 all weekend.

“Do not get behind the wheel of a car if you are impaired,” he said. “It’s that simple. No excuses.”

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said hotels are nearing capacity in downtown Las Vegas.

“The people are so ready,” she said. “You can’t stop them. It’s this feeling of explosive energy, ‘get me back to my life.’ They’re ready to come down.”

She warned that despite the presence of police and firefighters in the area on Friday nights, residents should be cautious and point out potential hazards.

“The eyes of the world will focus on Las Vegas once again,” she said. “We are the eyes and ears of those in law enforcement (and) our first responders.”

