10 Las Vegas country bars to check out during NFR

With National Finals Rodeo in town, there are plenty of cowboys and cowgirls looking for a place to party. Here’s a roundup of Vegas country bars to tip a few at.

Ole Red Las Vegas, a restaurant, bar and live music venue by country musician Blake Shelton and Opry Entertainment Group at the Horseshoe Las Vegas, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae3

Chau Lam, middle, dances with wife Cindy at Stoney's Rockin' Country on Friday, May 29, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A Longhorn steer art piece as part of Stoney's North 40 country club at Santa Fe Station on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A cowboy riding a bucking horse art piece as part of Stoney's North 40 country club at Santa Fe Station on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A mirrored armadillo art piece as part of Stoney's North 40 country club at Santa Fe Station on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The interior of Gilley's Saloon inside of Treasure Island hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People watch a person ride a mechanical bull at Gilley's Saloon inside of Treasure Island hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Horse Trailer Hideout is seen on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Horse Trailer Hideout is seen on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Horse Trailer Hideout is seen on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The staircase with murals at Ole Red Las Vegas, a restaurant, bar and live music venue by country musician Blake Shelton and Opry Entertainment Group at the Horseshoe Las Vegas, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Guests line up on opening day for Ole Red Las Vegas, a restaurant, bar and live music venue by country musician Blake Shelton and Opry Entertainment Group at the Horseshoe Las Vegas, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Ole Red Las Vegas, a restaurant, bar and live music venue by country musician Blake Shelton and Opry Entertainment Group at the Horseshoe Las Vegas, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Attendees settle in to another bar within the new Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Bar at 63 City Center as he and the TC Restaurant Group celebrate the grand opening on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Big Green Tractor bar within the new Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Bar at 63 City Center as he and the TC Restaurant Group celebrate the grand opening on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Oh Deere, the thing’s huge.

One of the first things you see upon entering the new bar and restaurant brought to us by the singer of “Big Green Tractor” is, well, a big green tractor.

The large piece of farming equipment doubles as a bar on the ground floor of Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Bar (63 CityCenter).

It’s among the many larger-than-life flourishes at the two-story venue, among them: a massive acoustic guitar suspended from the ceiling on the second floor, a recording/broadcast studio, a rooftop patio that opens to The Strip and a pair of stages featuring live music daily.

The walls are adorned with framed concert photos of Aldean and memorabilia from the country superstar, with drinks named after some of his signature tunes (“Take a Little Ride,” “Night Train,” “Tattoos on This Town”) and a menu checkered with Aldean family recipes (Grandma’s Pot Roast; Mama Aldean’s Peach Cobbler).

With National Finals Rodeo in town, the place is sure to be a hot spot among all the cowboy and cowgirls in town.

But there are plenty more Vegas country bars to tip a few at.

Here’s a roundup of some other hot spots to check out:

Stoney’s Rockin’ Country (6611 Las Vegas Blvd. S.) and Stoney’s North Forty (Santa Fe Station)

The big daddy of them all, Stoney’s Rockin’ Country has been the silver-backed alpha male gorilla of the Vegas country scene for more than a decade.

It’s a big, lived-in room, with wood chips on the floor, a massive American flag made of red, white and blue beer cans and a sound system capable of rattling spurs a mile away.

Stoney’s has developed a rep for featuring tomorrow’s stars today, booking acts like Phil Vassar, Chase Bryant, Love and Theft and Brett Young when they were up-and-comers as opposed to the concert-hall fillers many of them are now.

There are free country line dance lessons Thursday-Saturday nights so you can learn how to do the “Rude Dude” all proper-like.

In 2023, Stoney’s also opened a second location, Stoney’s North Forty in Santa Fe Station, where the armadillo-shaped disco ball awaits.

Dawg House Saloon (Resorts World Las Vegas)

Come for the neon relish — slathered on a Da Bulls Dawg that’s so authentically Chicago, it lacks both ketchup and playoff appearances — stay for a NashVegas (Bourbon, peach whiskey, orange, bourbon cherry) or two at this sports bar/honky tonky hybrid.

As the aforementioned cocktail underscores, the Dawg House originated on Nashville’s Music Row before opening a Vegas hub near the Resorts World sportsbook. (Of course there’s a Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich on the menu).

There are live bands and dancing in addition to all the big games on a bevy of TVs, and don’t forget to check out the Mouse House, a gourmet grilled cheeserie in a yellow Airstream.

Rusty Spur Saloon (8025 S. Dean Martin Dr.)

The images of Merle Haggard and Johnny Cash that adorn the wood-paneled walls next to Iron Maiden album covers and Social Distortion concert posters encapsulate the vibe at this country-leaning hang with punk rock undertones.

This place is the antithesis of the boxy, brightly-lit honky tonk, an in-your-face dive bar small in size, big in attitude.

Know that iconic black-and-white portrait of a sneering Johnny Cash flipping the bird? (It’s framed behind the bar here in case you don’t).

Well, the Spur is pretty much the embodiment of said image.

If you favor grit over glam, this is your spot.

Horse Trailer Hideout (1506 S. Main St.)

Lasso yourself a good time or two in an artfully rustic setting (with a real horse trailer) at this rodeo-themed bar where old license plates and Johnny Cash show posters commingle with eye-popping murals and pink neon signage urging you to “Giddy up cowboy.” (OK, if you’re going to twist our arm and all).

Sweet tooths who want to get their sugar fix and catch a buzz at the same time have to try the Fluffy Cowboy, a blend of beach coconut whiskey, toasted marshmallow syrup, pineapple juice and wheat stem served with scorched marshmallow.

If even cowgirls get the blues sometimes, as the story goes, just bring ‘em here.

Problem = solved.

The Hideaway (3369 Thom Blvd.)

Aficionados of authentic, no-nonsense honky tonks will want to find The Hideaway.

One of Vegas’ longest-running country bars (opening in 1962), The Hideaway lives up to its name, tucked away off Rancho Drive on the north side of town.

This is the place where locals go to get loose, the large, bright mural of a desert landscape with an American flag painted behind the stage giving The Hideaway a distinctly Nevadan feel.

The polished wooden dancefloor’s as big as the signature Hideaway Chili Burger, the latter fueling plenty of boot scootin’ on the former.

Ole Red (3627 Las Vegas Blvd. S.)

“I Drink,” “The More I Drink,” “Drink on It,” notice a pattern here?

Yes, country star Blake Shelton has been known to pen a great drinkin’ tune or 25.

So, why not create a place of his own to do said drinking in style?

Hence, the advent of Ole Red, a bar-and-restaurant chain that Shelton co-founded, which opened a Vegas location in early 2024.

And what a location it is: the massive, multi-story venue feels as outsized as the 6’5” Shelton himself, with two stages and a must-visit rooftop bar with killer views of The Strip.

Drinks are served in Mason jars and the menu is loaded with Southern favorites like the Honey Bee Hot Chicken and Waffles.

To borrow a line from yet another one of Shelton’s odes to booze, you’ll be “Buzzin’” in no time here.

Hogs & Heifers Saloon (201 N. 3rd St Las Vegas)

If Ole Red is indebted to one of contemporary country music’s biggest names, Hogs & Heifers is akin to its outlaw country counterpart, the Waylon Jennings to its Blake Shelton.

This raucous, rockin’ downtown dive is easy to spot: just look for the all Harleys inevitably parked out front.

Inside, female bartenders serve drinks and sass in equal measure, wielding bullhorns to get their point across — pro tip, if you’re a dude and order a fruity drink, be prepared to hear about it. Loudly.

They also dance on the bar frequently and encourage other ladies in the house to do the same.

This is no place for the timid.

Gilley’s (Treasure Island)

Saddle up at Gilley’s — literally, the bar stools are topped by actual saddles — and lasso yourself a cocktail served in a plastic cowboy boot, the way nature intended.

This big, boisterous dancehall is known for its live music, leather chaps sportin’ Gilley’s Girls and authentic barbeque.

Oh, and did we mention the mechanical bull?

See if you can last eight seconds on the hard-bucking attraction.

Yes, of course, there are bikini bull-riding sessions as well.

It’s as if you had died and gone to “cowgirl heaven,” as the sign on the wall next to the bar reads.

Losers Bar (MGM Grand)

Who needs frills when you’ve got beer?

Losers Bar continues to render this question a rhetorical one.

This wood-grained hang specializes in live music and cold brews, both served in an intimate setting.

There’s no food on the menu, just good times.

Next round’s on you, cowboy.