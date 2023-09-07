Parisian rooftop lounge with stunning views to open on Strip

The new lounge, with its 9,000-square-foot terrace smack dab above the Las Vegas Grand Prix course, will be part of a a $5,500 Formula 1 ticket package.

The replica Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas will see the debut of Chéri rooftop lounge, beneath the arch, in fall 2023 if all goes according to plan. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

This fall, darling, Chéri will find itself between two icons of Paris in the desert.

The rooftop spot is launching in the former Château Nightclub in Paris Las Vegas, nestled beneath the curving base of the replica Eiffel Tower. Below lies Mon Ami Gabi, still drawing crowds to its Strip-front terrace after nearly a quarter-century. Above lies Eiffel Tower Restaurant — Vegas’ answer to Le Jules Verne — with its sweep of glass framing views of the Strip and the Fountains of Bellagio (along with Formula 1’s Las Vegas Grand Prix in November).

Chéri affords those same views from a garden-themed terrace of more than 9,000 square feet. It also features a lounge, antique spiral staircase, chandeliers, plush banquettes, French wines and creative cocktails on pour, and nightly entertainment.

Chéri, along with sister outlets Beer Park and Alexxa’s at the property, will be part of the $5,500 Club Paris package for Formula 1 that features center-Strip views of the race; beer, wine and cocktails; food stations, food trucks and street food; and passed bites and desserts, a DJ and live entertainment at Chéri.

The lounge, open nightly from 8 p.m., is the latest project from JRS Hospitality, a boutique Vegas outfit whose Paris portfolio also includes Beer Park and Alexxa’s. Visit cherirooftop.com.

