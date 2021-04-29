Red Rock Resort launching Golden Knights-themed lounge

Visitors to Red Rock Resort's next incarnation of the ultra-lounge’s rotating pop-up series, Crimson at Knight, promises fans a prime spot to watch games and Instagram-worthy Golden Knights photo ops — including with a life-size image of Marc-Andre Fleury. (The Associated Press)

As the NHL’s abbreviated season winds down, and the Golden Knights prepare for the playoffs, Red Rock Resort is converting its Crimson lounge into the ultimate fan cave.

The next incarnation of the ultra-lounge’s rotating pop-up series, which launches May 7, will be known as Crimson at Knight. It’s described as “an immersive (21+) fan viewing experience,” and promises fans a prime spot to watch games as they enjoy Instagram-worthy Golden Knights photo opportunities and hockey-inspired food and beverages.

To enter the venue, fans will need to pass through a giant Knights helmet and walk down an “ice hallway.” Once inside, they’ll be able to snap photos with a life-size image of Marc-Andre Fleury, and other team-branded activations inspired by the T-Mobile Arena “Fortress.”

Once the puck drops, guests can watch all the action indoors or outside — at the bar, in a private cabana, or from lounge furniture scattered throughout the venue. And when there’s no action on the ice, they can play some hockey cornhole and other bar games, as a live DJ provides music.

Crimson at Knight will also offer a themed bar menu. Specialty cocktails include the Frosted Puck (Jack Daniels, sugar, angostura bitters and applewood smoke) and the Fleury (Grey Goose Essences Strawberry & Lemongrass, lemon and Bud Light Lemonade). Larger groups can order a party tub of 24 bottles of beer and seltzer. The lounge also will offer a selection of sliders, nachos, wings, burgers, hotdogs, ribs and other arena favorites.

Crimson at Knight launches next Friday, and will be open every Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m., and on every game day starting one hour before the game, through July.

