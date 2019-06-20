This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Rapper Flo Rida performs at Go Pool and Collective Zoo presents a 12-hour concert in this week’s nightlife roundup.

Flo Rida (Go Pool)

Rapper, singer-songwriter and composer Flo Rida performs at Flamingo Las Vegas' GO Pool Dayclub on May 4, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Tyga performs at Wango Tango on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Flo Rida

“Low” rapper Flo Rida returns to the Flamingo’s Go Pool stage at 4 p.m. Sunday. The hip-hop star, who kicked off the dayclub’s pool season in May, performs during the Splash Sunday event with drink specials available until noon. Doors open at 9 a.m. Tickets start at $15 (gopoolvegas.com).

SoundYard

Collective Zoo offers 12 hours of house music from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. The lineup features Destructo, Golf Clap B2B Codes, Cazztek B2B Rrotik, Type 3, Sebastian Knight and more — along with food vendors and a pool with a multilevel cabana deck. General admission starts at $25 with VIP tickets from $50 to $60; call 800-745-3000.

Tyga

Check out tracks from Tyga’s new album, “Legendary,” when the rapper performs at Jewel Nightclub on Friday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Aria. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (jewelnightclub.com).

Louis the Child

DJ duo Louis the Child takes a break from working on its debut album to man the decks at Kaos’ nighttime pool party, Soak Sundays. Doors open at 10 p.m. at the Palms. Tickets start at $20 for women and $25 for men (palms.com/kaos).

Liquid Pool

DJ Maria Romano headlines Liquid’s new industry pool party, “On Wednesdays We Wear Pink,” at Aria. Guests are encouraged to wear pink pool fashions to the weekly bash. Doors open at 11 a.m. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (liquidpoollv.com).