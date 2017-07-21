This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

“Games of Thrones” star and DJ Kristian Nairn will join the Las Vegas pool party scene with his debut Sunday at The Pool at The Linq.

Machine Gun Kelly performs with Steve Aoki during the Made In America Festival at Grand Park on Sunday, August 31, 2014, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP)

Kristian Nairn (Andy Fallon/Coalition Talent)

Kristian Nairn

“Games of Thrones” star and DJ Kristian Nairn will join the Las Vegas pool party scene with his debut Sunday at The Pool at The Linq. Known for portraying Hodor, the Irish actor will perform a guest set from 1 to 3 p.m. There is no cover to attend.

Dillon Francis

Dillon Francis will spin at Intrigue Nightclub on Friday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Wynn Las Vegas. General-admission tickets start at $30 for men and $20 for women .

Machine Gun Kelly

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly will perform at Rehab’s pool party Sunday. Doors open at 11 a.m. at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets start at $20 for women and $40 for men .

DJ Mustard

Check out sounds by DJ Mustard at Tao Nightclub on Thursday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Tickets start at $15 for women and $25 for men .

‘Moon Tower Thursdays’

Chateau Nightclub & Rooftop offers its new “Moon Tower Thursdays,” featuring the sounds of the ’80s and ’90s, starting at 10 p.m. at Paris Las Vegas. This week will feature DJs Bayati and Casanova. A “power hour” special, featuring $3 select beers and cocktails, runs from 10:30 p.m. to midnight. Admission is $30. Locals are free with a valid Nevada ID .