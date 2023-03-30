51°F
Entertainment

On the Strip, a spot for love, hope, fear, cocktails — and Instagram

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 30, 2023 - 9:16 am
 
Updated March 30, 2023 - 10:09 am
Fantasy Lab Las Vegas offers multisensory experiences, plus food and drink, from its space in Fashion Show mall on the Strip.
Fantasy Lab Las Vegas offers multisensory experiences, plus food and drink, from its space in Fashion Show mall on the Strip. (Fantasy Lab Las Vegas)
Fantasy Lab Las Vegas, a purveyor of multisensory experiences, also cocktails, booze-free drinks, bites and shareable dishes.
Fantasy Lab Las Vegas, a purveyor of multisensory experiences, also cocktails, booze-free drinks, bites and shareable dishes. (Fantasy Lab Las Vegas)

It’s all a blur.

With a buzz.

Fantasy Lab Las Vegas, a purveyor of multisensory experiences in Fashion Show mall on the Strip, touts the “original technologies that blur the line between science and fiction” to create those experiences. The new Fantasy Lab, the first U.S. location, follows the opening of the original in Mexico City in 2020.

Fantasy Lab houses seven spaces — Labyrinth, Circus, Stars, Nightmare, Kaleidoscope, Insomnia, Enlightenment — that harness LED and audio technology to conjure feelings and sensations. Like love, fear, hope, heartbreak, beauty, nostalgia, even madness, as the promotional materials for Fantasy Lab put it, all in a setting that’s intended to be Instagram and TikTok friendly.

There’s also a lounge with a kitchen and bar serving bites like a grilled chicken skewer or elote roasted corn, shareables like a hummus platter or pepperoni flatbread, and cocktail excursions like a Hibernation (various spirits and juice shaken and served in a honey bear bottle), or a Premonition (Ignite silver tequila, dragonfruit, pineapple, lemon, edible flowers).

And there are classic cocktails like a Cosmopolitan or Old-Fashioned, and booze-free beverages like Electric Lemonade with syrup made from the butterfly pea flower, a good source of antioxidants, or a Sweet Dreams with orange juice and vanilla almond milk.

Entrance to the restaurant and bar is free. For experience pricing and other information, visit fantasylablv.com.

Contact Johnathan L. Wright at jwright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ItsJLW on Twitter.

