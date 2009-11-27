Ready, Set, Shop

Long known as the unofficial beginning of the holiday shopping season, Black Friday has taken on a new meaning for cash-strapped consumers this year.

Call it Blue Friday.

Unemployment is in double digits, the cost of living keeps going up and that recession? It’s lingering like a bad head cold. If shoppers aren’t depressed, their budgets certainly are. In fact, Americans plan to spend less on their holiday purchases this season, an average of $682.74 compared to last year’s $705.01, according to the National Retail Federation.

But if you’re gearing up for a shopping excursion Friday, take heart: Retailers feel your pain. You want deals? You’ve got them.

Instead of rewarding only Black Friday shoppers with deep "door buster" discounts for showing up at the break of dawn, local retailers are spreading those offers throughout the day and in some cases, over the entire weekend. Some stores will even be open today.

"These are really tough economic times now," says Nicole Christie, spokeswoman for fashion retailer H&M.

And because of that, H&M tailored its Black Friday offerings to address shoppers’ needs. There still will be early morning deals at the Town Square and Miracle Mile locations, but the stores also will have great deals all day Friday, Christie notes.

"We expect to have high traffic in our stores and we want to reward the customers for coming in," Christie says. "(Door busters) are kind of a disappointment, if you’re not lined up at 3 a.m. what can you look forward to? It should be for everyone."

When H&M opens, shoppers can get 25 percent off of any item, until 10 a.m. The all-day offer is called "Fashion Finds," a variety of clothing such as wool knit pullovers, dresses, tunics and jersey tops, that will be priced at $5 or $10. Many items retail for $25 to $50, Christie says, so the promotion is a significant savings.

"We always try to offer something special for our customers," Christie says. "If they’re going to pick and choose, and people are buying less because of the economy, we want them to be able to buy something fashionable. We know that everyone is apprehensive and there’s a feeling that something is in the air."

Clothing and toys are expected to be at the top of holiday lists this year, according to a survey conducted by the National Retail Federation. Gift cards, consumer electronics, food, personal care and beauty items, and jewelry also are on those lists.

People still want luxury items and if the price is right, they will probably buy them, says Michele Rothstein, spokeswoman for the Las Vegas Premium Outlets. She thinks Coach will be in demand, as it usually is.

"We all need to treat ourselves, and it takes the guilt away when you get a good deal," Rothstein says. "We suspect that people are being cautious, but with a good sale we expect them to treat themselves."

Some stores in the outlet mall plan to open at 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving to catch the dedicated Black Friday shoppers.

Outlets have a reputation for being value-oriented, something that more consumers are realizing, Rothstein says. In the weeks leading up to the holiday, Las Vegas Premium Outlets saw an increase in traffic to its Web site and in the registration for the free shopping club. Members receive coupons they can use on top of some discounts, she adds. Black Friday brings even deeper discounts that will extend throughout the weekend.

Some examples are the sales at Kenneth Cole and Kate Spade. Shoppers will receive 41 percent off the entire store from midnight to 8 a.m. Friday at Kenneth Cole, then 31 percent off through Sunday.

From midnight to 8 a.m., shoppers will receive 50 percent off their entire purchase at Kate Spade. The rest of the weekend, they receive a 40 percent discount.

"These are dramatic offers," Rothstein says. "There is something magical about Black Friday, some people say they have to be in there that day. But we were asking merchants to look at the whole weekend as a shopping event."

Fashion Show, Boulevard and Meadows malls are rewarding Black Friday early birds with a free "Mistle-tote," says Jim McMichael, spokesman for the three properties. About 900 of the cosmetic-size bags will be given out on a first come, first served basis Friday. But they’re also giving the bags away on Saturday, in an effort to give shoppers a reason to return.

The bags contain coupons for special offers at mall retailers that are good only on Friday and Saturday. Recipe cards from Martha Stewart, a free gift and souvenirs also are in the totes.

Mall customers who spend $100 or more by noon on Friday and Saturday can visit the "merry giving gift zones" at Fashion Show, Boulevard and Meadows, show their receipts and receive a $10 gift card, McMichael says. They also will get a free one-year subscription to Martha Stewart Living magazine that they can keep for themselves or give as a gift. Only one per customer, McMichael notes.

"It gets people in the door, gets them charged up for the holidays and rewards them for coming early," he says.

Galleria at Sunset mall is offering a similar promotion. Shoppers who spend $150 between 5 and 8 a.m. will receive a $15 Galleria at Sunset gift card.

Malls are planning for strong crowds, but retailers have thinned their inventories to avoid end-of-year surpluses, McMichael notes. Shoppers should buy as early in the season as possible because when stores run out of something, they’re out.

Rothstein offers advice for those who want to brave the crowds Friday. First, do your homework. Check out store Web sites, download maps, join any shoppers’ clubs and clip coupons. Then, recruit a shopping buddy. It will help you avoid impulse buys and it’s more efficient. You can shop while your buddy stands in line, Rothstein says.

And, finally, have a good time.

"It’s a nice, festive time," Rothstein says. "Inherently we all like to shop, and this has been a tough year for a lot of people. Hopefully, there’s going to be some relief."

Contact reporter Sonya Padgett at spadgett@review journal.com or 702-380-4564.