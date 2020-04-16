Reggae Rise Up festival announces new dates

Two-day event originally scheduled for downtown Las Vegas this weekend moves to October.

The Reggae Rise Up festival makes its Las Vegas debut in October (Jessica Bernstein)

Good vibes, good news: Las Vegas’ inaugural Reggae Rise Up festival has announced new dates for the fall.

Originally scheduled to take place at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center this weekend, the two-day fest is now scheduled for Oct. 24-25 at the same venue.

What’s more, the lineup will remain intact, featuring the likes of Slightly Stoopid, Dirty Heads, SOJA, J. Boog, Matisyahu, Common Kings and many more.

The only difference is that all of the artists who were originally scheduled for Saturday will now perform Sunday, and all artists originally scheduled for Sunday will now play Saturday.

Any single-day ticket holders who wish to exchange their tickets for the alternate day can visit reggaeriseupvegas.com and fill out a form to request the change. Additionally, an email will be sent to all ticket holders with a direct link to the ticket exchange form.

Ticket holders have until July 31 to complete the change request.

