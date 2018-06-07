Shows

5 life lessons from the comedy of Hannibal Buress

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 7, 2018 - 4:07 pm
 

Telling jokes for a living is hard.

“People put pressure on comedians, ‘You better be funny, man; I paid my money,’ ” Hannibal Buress notes on his debut comedy album, 2010’s “My Name Is Hannibal.” “Nobody puts pressure on poets. Nobody goes to a poet, like, ‘Hey, man, you better be thought-provoking. You better rhyme a lot and use lots of similes, metaphors and onomatopoeia. I swear to God, if this poet don’t use onomatopoeia in this poem, I’m never coming to this coffee shop again.’ ”

Yet Buress handles these pressures like a boss.

We’ll go out on a limb and say that no comedian has ever done more with a punch line about flicking pickle juice on lizard sandwiches or the joys of pigeon kicking than the 35-year-old Chicago native, who also voices a mean dachshund (See: “The Secret Lives of Pets.”)

Observational, surrealist and occasionally cutting — Buress is not above putting grandma on blast when commenting on his weight — he’s the comedic equivalent of a five-tool baseball player: smart, funny, provocative, absurdist and topical, depending on the mood.

We could all learn plenty from the wisdom of Buress.

For a taste, here are five crucial life lessons gleaned from his comedy albums and specials:

Never be a fly on the wall

“ ‘Man, I wish I was a fly on the wall in that room when those people were talking … ’ That saying is dumb. You wish you were a fly, why? So you could be annoying and not understand what’s going on at all? ’Cause that’s what flies do all day, when they’re trying not to get killed. They frantically avoid death and they don’t understand English. That saying should be, ‘I wish I was someone that those people trusted.’ ” (“My Name Is Hannibal”)

When dining out, keep the napkin on the table

“People say, ‘Hannibal, why don’t you put the napkin in your lap?’ Because I believe in myself. I believe in my ability to not spill food on my pants because I’m an adult and I’ve mastered the art of getting food from my plate to my mouth without messing up my jeans. You need to believe in yourself, too, and get your life together. That’s for babies. Have some confidence in your eating abilities and hand-eye coordination.” (“Animal Furnace”)

Find your Mexico

“A dollar bill isn’t worth that much in England, but it’s worth a lot in Mexico. We all mean different things to different people is what I’m trying to say. Finding true love is about finding your Mexico, where you go somewhere and say, ‘I get how many tacos for three dollars? Holy (expletive)! I want to stay here forever.’ And you just hope that feeling’s mutual. And that’s love.” (“Comedy Camisado”)

In times of tragedy, offer sandwiches, not thoughts

“ ‘We’ll keep you in our thoughts.’ With that (expletive) in your head? Naw. Keep me out of your thoughts, ’cause I hear some of the stuff you talk about, and if that’s close to what you’re thinking about, I don’t want to be around that at all. So, keep me and my family out of your thoughts — unless you’re thinking about making us sandwiches.”

When the times get tough, avoid the bromides

“Whenever people goin’ through a struggle in life, they get really cliche. They say stuff like, ‘I’m taking it one day at a time.’ You know who else is? Everybody, ’cause that’s how time works. That’s the only way you can take time. What, were you doing it a week at a time before? Who are you? Who taught you how to do that? Please teach me how to do that. I want to get through this quicker, too.” (“Animal Furnace”)

Contact Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow @JasonBracelin on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
The "13 Reasons Why" mustang cruises down the Las Vegas Strip (Courtesy Netflix)
4 fun and fascinating museums in Las Vegas
U2 in Vegas through the years
U2 in Vegas through the years
Dirt Dog In Las Vegas Makes Crazy L.A. Street Food
Dirt Dog In Las Vegas Makes Crazy L.A. Street Food (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
Black Tap In Las Vegas Makes This Instagram-ready Golden Knights Shake (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
Nevada Ballet Theatre Premieres Until December
‘Until December’ debuts at ‘Ballet & Broadway’ season finale (Carol Cling Las Vegas
Celebrate The Golden Knights With Knights-inpired Latte Art (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Yodeling Boy Mason Ramsey Signs With Atlantic Records, Debuts First Single
Yodeling Boy Mason Ramsey Signs With Atlantic Records, Debuts First Single Ramsey, who shot to fame after a viral video of him yodeling at an Illinois Walmart surfaced, just debuted “Famous.” “If I'm gonna be famous for somethin'/I wanna be famous for lovin' you/If I'm gonna be known around the world/I wanna because of you, girl” Mason Ramsey, “Famous” It’s been quite the rush to stardom for the 11-year-old, who appeared on The Ellen Show and performed at Coachella earlier this month. “I’d been to Nashville a few times before, but never thought something like this would happen. It’s a dream to sign with Atlantic and Big Loud.” Mason Ramsey “I loved recording ‘Famous’ and can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”
Steve Aoki, Pitbull And Other Stars Make An Apperance At The "Keep Memory Alive" Gala
Steve Aoki, Pitbull And Other Stars Make An Apperance At The "Keep Memory Alive" Gala. (Janna Karel Las Vegas review-Journal)
"Hamilton" Fans Line Up Overnight At Smith Center To Get Tickets
"Hamilton" fans line up overnight at Smith Center to get tickets. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 concerts to see in Las Vegas this week
You can visit the speakeasy in The Mob Museum's basement... if you know the password
6 new foods hitting movie theaters in 2018
Lip Smacking Foodie Tours takes you where the locals go
Donald Contursi talks about Lip Smacking Foodie Tours, which offers walking tours of restaurants on and off Las Vegas Boulevard with food samples and tidbits of history about the places they visit.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Welcomes New Baby Girl!
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Welcomes New Baby Girl! The 45-year-old actor posted an adorable photo on Instagram, celebrating his newborn baby girl, Tiana Gia Johnson. Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram This is Johnson’s second daughter with his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian. His oldest daughter, Simone Garcia Johnson, came from his previous marriage. Johnson and Hashian first announced they were expecting another child back in January. Congratulations!!
Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend Car Show celebrates 21st year
The Stray Cats, Jerry Lee Lewis, Duane Eddy, Elvira and Mitch Polzak make appearances the 21st Annual Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend car show at the Orleans hotel and casino on Saturday, April 21, 2018.
This "Alice in Wonderland" cocktail changes colors and flavors while you sip
Take a tour of The Underground at The Mob Museum
Prince death investigation coming to an end
Prosecutors in Minnesota plan an announcement Thursday on the two-year investigation into Prince's death from a drug overdose Prince was 57 when he was found alone and unresponsive in an elevator at his Paisley Park estate on April 21, 2016. An autopsy found he died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl. Search warrants unsealed about a year after Prince died showed that authorities searched his home, cellphone records of associates and his email accounts to try to determine how he got the drug. The county attorney has scheduled a morning announcement at which time charges could be filed.
Art Bell’s Top 10 Shows
A selection of radio host Art Bell’s most popular shows.
Big Bounce America visits North Las Vegas
Billing itself as "the biggest bounce house in the world," Big Bounce America visits Craig Ranch Regional Park in Las Vegas.
David Copperfield in court after man injured during magic trick
The attorney for a British man who is suing illusionist David Copperfield said his client suffered serious injuries after being called on stage during Copperfield's show at MGM Grand.
Disneyland debuts new foods for Pixar Fest on Friday
Pixar Fest takes place ahead of California Adventure’s Pixar Pier expansion. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sneak Peek at New Decorations, Merch and Parade for Disneyland's Pixar Fest
Las Vegas Philharmonic celebrates 20th anniversary season
Orchestra’s 2018-19 season features premiere, more (Carol Cling/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More in Shows
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Shows Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like