Illuminarium to open toy-themed experience

A new experience moving into Illuminarium at AREA15 highlights child-like wonder and immersive spaces with the aesthetics of a nostalgic toy: Lite-Brite.

Lite-Brite: Worlds of Wonder will open at Illuminarium on June 5, according to an announcement. The hour-long experience steps through the toy design’s ”much-loved magic screen” and into three worlds made up of interactive lights: a magical ocean, a lush forest with dinosaurs and a sci-fi city.

Hasbro, the toy and game company behind other brands such as Transformers, Magic: the Gathering, Play-Doh and others, said the immersive experience is meant to combine “nostalgic delight with cutting-technology.” The experience was licensed and developed by Secret Location, a Toronto-based content studio.

“For more than 50 years, Lite-Brite has sparked creativity, lit up imagination and inspired countless works of art,” Matt Proulx, vice president of experiences, partnerships and music at Hasbro, said in a statement. “Lite-Brite: Worlds of Wonder is a perfect example of how the spirit of Lite-Brite can be translated to a new and truly immersive experience for fans of all generations.”

The experience includes interactive games with physicality and the Lite-Brite toys on site. Tickets start at $35 for adults and $30 for children and seniors, according to the release.

“This new experience will bring back the amazing memories of play and we are excited to offer it in our state-of-the-art facilities,” Alan Greenberg, CEO of Illuminarium Experiences, said in the release.

AREA15 also recently announced Superplastic is constructing an experiential attraction at the district set to open later this year.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on X.