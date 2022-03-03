‘Marriage Can Be Murder’ to serve Ukrainian dish, donate to refugees

Creators of the long-running dinner-theater show “Marriage Can Be Murder” will add to the menu a new appetizer, deruny, a potato pancake dish popular in Ukraine.

Eric and Jayne Post star in “Marriage Can Be Murder.” The dinner theater show reopened Feb. 10 at The Venue in The Orleans. (Courtesy)

Bottles of Russian vodka at Evel Pie restaurant in downtown Las Vegas were sold as part of a fundraiser for Ukrainian relief, Feb. 25, 2022. (Evel Pie)

Evel Pie restaurant in downtown Las Vegas sold shots of Ukrainian vodka as part of a fundraiser for Ukraine relief, Feb. 25, 2022. (Evel Pie)

Marriage can be murder can be … philanthropy? Yes. Beginning March 10, the creators of the long-running dinner-theater show “Marriage Can Be Murder” will add to the menu a new appetizer, deruny, a potato pancake dish popular in Ukraine.

In addition, the comedy-mystery show will donate a portion of all March ticket proceeds to USA for UNHCR, the U.N. refugee agency, to help Ukrainian refugees, pledging a minimum of $10,000.

“What we eat is part of our cultural heritage and an art form,” said Eric Post, a co-creator and star of the show — who’s also a Le Cordon Bleu-trained chef. “I want to celebrate and honor the culture of Ukraine by sharing a bit of the country’s cuisine with our guests.”

After a COVID-related hiatus, “Marriage Can Be Murder” reopened Feb. 10, launching a new residency at The Venue in The Orleans Hotel and Casino.

In the enthusiasm of restarting the show, “it’s easy for us to get caught up in the nonstop whirlwind of fun,” said co-creator and star Jayne Post. “But knowing that so many uprooted Ukrainians are presently undergoing tremendous hardship, we just felt that we can use the popularity of our show to participate in relief efforts. We want the Ukrainian people to know that we support them from across the globe here in Las Vegas.”

“Marriage Can Be Murder” performs Thursdays through Sundays at 7 p.m.; tickets start at $78.94. Info: marriagecanbemurder.com

Evel Pie fundraiser

A fundraiser for Ukraine relief brought in over $5,000 last weekend.

Evel Pie in downtown Las Vegas sold bottles of Russian vodka — only to be poured out — and more than 1,000 shots of Ukrainian vodka, selling out of available stocks in less than 72 hours.

Evel Pie creator and managing partner Branden Powers announced in a news release the first round of donations at $5,725.

All of the money will be divided between the International Committee of the Red Cross and World Central Kitchens.

The restaurant will continue serving Ukrainian vodka for charity as long as the crisis in Ukraine continues, according to the news release.