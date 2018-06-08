This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

Rick Springfield performs at Magic City Casino on Saturday, April 14, 2018 in Miami, Fla. (Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg/Invision/AP)

Junefest

“Jessie’s Girl,” “We Built This City” and “Take My Breath Away” are among the hits that fans will hear at 96.3 KKLZ’s annual outdoor music festival. Saturday’s Junefest lineup features Rick Springfield, Starship with Mickey Thomas, and Terri Nunn and Berlin. Doors open at 5 p.m. at the Sunset Amphitheater at Sunset Station. Tickets are $29 to $99; call 800-745-3000.

Reggae in the Desert

Celebrate the Caribbean lifestyle with music, food and art Saturday at the Clark County Amphitheater. Reggae in the Desert features headliners Third World and Collie Buddz. Other artists at the 17th annual festival include Iya Terra, Kabaka Pyramid, Cocoa Tea, Mighty Diamonds, Arise Roots and Ras Kronik. Doors open at noon at 500 S. Grand Central Parkway. Tickets are $19.99 to $35; for details, visit reggaeinthedesert.com.

Rod Stewart

Two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Rod Stewart returns to Caesars Palace on Tuesday. Hear hits “Maggie May,” “Tonight’s the Night” and more on select dates through June 23. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. in The Colosseum. Tickets are $49 to $250; call 866-320-9763.

Jo Koy

Jo Koy, who used to produce his own comedy shows at the Huntridge Theater, returns to perform stand-up Friday at Treasure Island. See him at 7:30 and 10 p.m. in the Theater. Tickets are $58.95 to $74.95; call 702-894-7722.

Alan Parsons Project

The “Eye in the Sky” 35th anniversary tour stops at the Westgate Las Vegas on Saturday. Led by engineer, producer and musician Alan Parsons, the progressive rock band performs at 8 p.m. in the Westgate International Theater. Tickets are $40 to $95; call 800-222-5361.