This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

Singer-songwriter Kenny Loggins — known as “The King of Movie Soundtracks” for his hits “Footloose,” “Danger Zone” and “I’m Alright” — wraps up a limited engagement Friday and Saturday at Wynn Las Vegas .

Kenny Loggins (Leslie Hassler)

Kenny Loggins

Singer-songwriter Kenny Loggins — known as “The King of Movie Soundtracks” for his hits “Footloose,” “Danger Zone” and “I’m Alright” — wraps up a limited engagement Friday and Saturday at Wynn Las Vegas. Showtime is 8 p.m. in the Encore Theater. Tickets are $59.50 to $250; call 702-770-9966.

‘Lost ‘80s Live’

New Wave bands from the ’80s take over the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday. Sirius XM host Richard Blade emcees the 15th-anniversary concert featuring A Flock of Seagulls, Wang Chung, Naked Eyes, Animotion, the Romantics, Missing Persons, Wang Chung, Nu Shooz and more. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the show starts at 5:30. Tickets are $28.50 to $60.09; call 800-745-3000.

Taylor Dayne

To celebrate her debut album’s 30th anniversary, Taylor Dayne released a deluxe edition of “Tell It to My Heart” and has a memoir due out in November. See the pop singer perform her greatest hits at 8 p.m. Friday in the Showroom at the Golden Nugget. Tickets are $29 to $149; call 800-745-3000.

RBRM

Former New Edition members Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell and Michael Bivins visit Red Rock Resort on Friday. Brown and Bell Biv DeVoe perform fan favorites at 7 p.m. at the Sandbar Stage. Tickets are $49 to $69; call 800-745-3000.

Pink Floyd tribute

For 30 years, the Australian Pink Floyd Show has played worldwide for fans of the legendary rockers. The tribute band will perform music from all periods of Pink Floyd’s career when its “Time” tour visits the Hard Rock Hotel on Sunday. Showtime is 8 p.m. in The Joint. Ticket are $35 to $99.50; call 888-929-7849.