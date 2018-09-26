This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

Alanis Morissette (Williams & Hirakawa)

Alanis Morissette

She’s sold more than 60 million albums, received a U.N. Global Tolerance Award for her activism and hosts a monthly podcast with teachers and authors. After a sold-out show in June at the Palms, Alanis Morissette returns to sing hits including “You Oughta Know” and “Ironic.” Showtime is 9 p.m. Saturday in The Pearl. Tickets are $59 to $259; call 702-944-3200.

‘The Life Tour’

Boy George & Culture Club are set to release their first new album (“Life”) in almost 20 years next month. The pop band visits the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Saturday with the B-52s and Tom Bailey from the Thompson Twins. Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets are $29 to $69; call 800-745-3000.

Lee Brice

Country music fans can hear their favorite songs by Lee Brice under the stars Friday. The country singer performs his hits “I Don’t Dance,” “Love Like Crazy” and more at 9 p.m. Friday at Mandalay Bay Beach. “Criminal” singer Lindsay Ell is the opener. Tickets are $49.50 to $95; call 800-745-3000.

Daniel Tosh

New episodes of his Comedy Central show “Tosh.0” started airing last week, but you can catch comedian Daniel Tosh live at The Mirage. He performs stand-up at 10 p.m. Friday and 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Terry Fator Theatre. Tickets are $65.39 to $104.63; call 702-792-7777.

Giada Valenti

Italian singer Giada Valenti performs favorites by Edith Piaf, Linda Ronstadt, Etta James, Rosemary Clooney and others in her show “From Venice With Love” at 8 p.m. Thursday in Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center. Tickets are $35 to $55; call 702-749-2000.