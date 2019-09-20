Storm Area 51 pre-party brings out ‘aliens’ in Las Vegas — PHOTOS
The aliens came in peace and party mode in Las Vegas Thursday night.
Costumed people danced and partied at Area 15, the experiential retail and entertainment complex at 3215 S. Rancho Dr., in what was a pre-party for the Storm Area 51 event near Rachel.
The invitation-only party at Area 15 promised aliens “rescued” from the Area 51 government facility would be in attendance. The night included an “alien dance” and an award for best alien costume.