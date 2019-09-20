Storm Area 51: A look at Day 1 — PHOTOS

Check out the scene from the first day of Storm Area 51 events in Rachel and Hiko, Nevada.

Aliens hang on a merchandise and supply tent as the start of the Alienstock festival nears on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 in Rachel, Nev. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

George Morrow readies the site about his camper for serving breakfast to the stage construction crew he's leading up as the start of the Alienstock festival nears on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 in Rachel, Nev. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Connie West of the Little A'Le'Inn greets the days as the restaurant behind will serve coffee and breakfast then officially close as the start of the Alienstock festival nears on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 in Rachel, Nev. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

George Morrow cooks up breakfast for the stage construction crew as the start of the Alienstock festival nears on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 in Rachel, Nev. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Wily Savage lead singer Alon Burton plays a conga drum as the construction crew begins work on finishing the main stage as the start of the Alienstock festival nears on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 in Rachel, Nev. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Attendees walk into the morning sun as the construction crew begins work on finishing the main stage as the start of the Alienstock festival nears on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 in Rachel, Nev. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Devin Caldarone, left, and Mike Dye of Los Angeles celebrate their pretend crossing into Area 51 past the fake signs erected about the Area 51 Basecamp at the Alien Research Center on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2019 in Hiko, Nev. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A team from Desert Labor in conjunction with Dream Entertainment continues work on the stage for the Area 51 Basecamp festival at the Alien Research Center on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2019 in Hiko, Nev. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Steve Siwinski of Las Vegas continues to assemble his art project Extra'Tire'Streal of 120 recycled tires with aliens on the way about the Area 51 Basecamp at the Alien Research Center on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2019 in Hiko, Nev. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Artist Brandy Whisenant continues to paint a mural on the side of a container about the Area 51 Basecamp at the Alien Research Center on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2019 in Hiko, Nev. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Large dust devil kicks up debris as it passes through Rachel off of state Route 375 as preparations continue for the Alienstock festival on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2019 in Rachel, Nev. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Jeremy Morrow of Wily Savage from Hollywood begins to set up his drums on the new main stage with lighting now the focus as the start of the Alienstock festival nears on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 in Rachel, Nev. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The roof tarp on the main stage begins to blow off from increasing winds as the start of the Alienstock festival nears on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 in Rachel, Nev. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Festivalgoer Karen Peterson sports some alien sunglasses as the start of the Alienstock festival nears on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 in Rachel, Nev. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Festivalgoers get some break from the high winds by hanging out in front of the Little'A'Le'Inn as the start of the Alienstock festival nears on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 in Rachel, Nev. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Festivalgoers arrive by all-terrain vehicle with an alien strapped to the top in front of the Little'A'Le'Inn as the start of the Alienstock festival nears on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 in Rachel, Nev. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The sun sets on festivalgoers as the start of the Alienstock festival nears on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 in Rachel, Nev. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A pair of aliens move about festivalgoers at the Little A'Le'Inn late on the first night of Alienstock on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 in Rachel, Nev. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Several aliens are on hand as the Will Sham Bergers of Fallon open the Alienstock festival on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 in Rachel, Nev. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Will Shamberger and Wily Savage open the Alienstock festival on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 in Rachel, Nev. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The much-anticipated party finally has beamed down to Earth.

Alienstock began Thursday in Rachel. It ends Sunday.

It is one of two Storm Area 51 events taking place in Lincoln County, with Area 51 Basecamp occurring Friday and Saturday in Hiko, about 40 miles from Rachel.

Rachel was thrust into the national spotlight in June, thanks to a Facebook post encouraging people to storm the secretive Air Force base commonly known as Area 51— long rumored to house extraterrestrial technology — to “see them aliens.” It later morphed into a three-day music festival.

