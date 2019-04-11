This week’s 5 best bets for arts & culture in Las Vegas.

(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

Carol Albert

'The Play That Goes Wrong'

Accident-prone actors attempt to put on a 1920s murder mystery in this aptly titled Tony-winning comedy. Directed by Matt DiCarlo with original Broadway direction by Mark Bell, “The Play That Goes Wrong” opens an eight-show run Thursday at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. Thursday through April 24 with 2 p.m. matinees April 20 and 21. Tickets are $29 to $117 at thesmithcenter.com.

Jason Vieaux

Grammy winner Jaxon Vieaux plays works by Scarlatti, Bach and Duke Ellington in a classical guitar musical journey at 7:30 p.m. Friday in UNLV’s Doc Rando Hall. Tickets are $45 at unlv.edu/pac.

Carol Albert

Carol Albert performs her hit songs — including “Femme Flight” and “Fly Away Butterfly” — Friday at The Smith Center. The jazz pianist will be joined by special guest and jazz flutist Ragan Whiteside at 7 p.m. in Cabaret Jazz. Tickets are $35 to $55 at thesmithcenter.com.

'Our Town'

Grover’s Corners comes to life in Majestic Repertory Theatre’s immersive dinner production of Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town.” See the Pulitzer Prize-winning play at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays and 4:30 p.m. Sundays through April 21 at 1217 S. Main St. Tickets are $45 at majesticrepertory.com.

Spring Fine Art and Craft Show

A variety of fine arts and crafts by more than 80 artists will be exhibited from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Bicentennial Park in Boulder City. The Boulder City Art Guild’s 34th annual event will include a raffle to fund scholarships for art education, food vendors and more. Admission is free. For details, visit facebook.com/bouldercityartguild.