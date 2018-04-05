This week’s 5 best bets for shows in Las Vegas

Here are this week’s five best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas.

Kelsea Ballerini performs during the first day of the American Country Music's "Party for a Cause," event at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Friday, April 1, 2016 in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

All-Star Guitar Pull

Country music stars team up Thursday to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The 10th annual All-Star Guitar Pull features acoustic performances and stories by Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Chris Lane, Midland and Russell Dickerson. Showtime is 7 p.m. in The Pearl at the Palms. Tickets are $29 to $59; call 800-745-3000.

Doobie Brothers

It’s been 47 years since the release of their self-titled debut album, and the Doobie Brothers are still going strong. See the California rockers on Saturday at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Roots rockers JD & the Straight Shot open the show at 8 p.m. in The Chelsea. Tickets are $39 to $109; call 800-745-3000.

Gloria Trevi and Alejandra Guzman

If you missed their joint concert in September, now is your chance to see Mexican pop divas Gloria Trevi and Alejandra Guzman. The duo’s “Versus World Tour” visits the Park Theater at the Monte Carlo on Saturday. Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets are $49.95 to $500; call 800-745-3000.

Tracy Lawrence

He’s sold 13 million albums, had nine No. 1 hits and even has his own country music radio show. See Tracy Lawrence perform “Find Out Who Your Friends Are,” “Sticks and Stones” and other favorites at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Access Showroom at Aliante Casino. Tickets are $35 to $50; call 702-692-7777.

Cannerystock

Peace Frog, celebrating its 20th anniversary, headlines, Cannerystock on Saturday. Joining The Doors tribute band are Mirage (Fleetwood Mac tribute), Mick Adams and the Stones (Rolling Stones tribute), Kelly Sheehan (Janis Joplin tribute) and guitarist Dean Bradley. The annual ’60s-themed festival, featuring food, arts and crafts and activities, starts at 6 p.m. at the Cannery. Tickets are $20; call 800-745-3000.