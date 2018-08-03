Thousands turn out for Las Vegas Star Trek Convention — PHOTOS

Las Vegas has open “hailing frequencies” this week to fans of the “Star Trek” franchise of TV shows, movies and other media.

Linda Chen, from Denver, Colo., at the Star Trek Las Vegas convention on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, at the Rio, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas resident Diane Wallace, dressed as "7 of 9," gets her photo taken in a replica of a Star Trek transporter on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, at the Star Trek Las Vegas convention, at the Rio, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Don Bishop, from Vallejo, Calif., at the Star Trek Las Vegas convention on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, at the Rio, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Shashank Avvaru, left, from Little Rock, Ark., and Barry DeFord, from Edmonton, Canada, at the Star Trek Las Vegas convention on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, at the Rio, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Attendees walk into "The Original Series Star Trek Bridge" exhibit at the Star Trek Las Vegas convention on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, at the Rio, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Rich Reinke, left, from Pleasanton, Calif., waits for his wife at the Star Trek Las Vegas convention on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, at the Rio, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Nils Walter, a sales person with Eaglemoss, points out features of collectable Star Trek ships on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, at the Star Trek Las Vegas convention, at the Rio, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Attendees walk the convention halls on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, at the Star Trek Las Vegas convention, at the Rio, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Attendees explore the original Star Trek bridge on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, at the Star Trek Las Vegas convention, at the Rio, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Collectable Star Trek-themed figurines at the Startoys booth, based in Portland, Ore., at the Star Trek Las Vegas convention on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, at the Rio, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Malachi Beadles, 1, middle, explores the Star Trek Online booth at the Star Trek Las Vegas convention on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, at the Rio, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas resident Anthony Olson takes a photo at the Star Trek Las Vegas convention on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, at the Rio, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Isabelle Roberts, from Idaho Falls, Idaho, waits for a friend at the Star Trek Las Vegas convention on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, at the Rio, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Eliana Berardo, left, from Mar del Plata, Argentina, gets help from Paul Frenczli, with Intergalactic Trading Company, at the Star Trek Las Vegas convention on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, at the Rio, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Alan and Karen Rakes, from Melbourne, Fla., at the Star Trek Las Vegas convention on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, at the Rio, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Collectable Star Trek-themed plates at the Startoys booth, based in Portland, Ore., at the Star Trek Las Vegas convention on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, at the Rio, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Stephan Waldrep, from Kingsport, Tenn., takes a photo in a replica of the "Agonizer Booth" at the Star Trek Las Vegas convention on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, at the Rio, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Attendees pass by Star Trek-themed illustrations by Astra Image Corp. on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, at the the Star Trek Las Vegas convention, at the Rio, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Mahogany Harris, from Ottawa, Canada, dressed as Michael Burnham from Star Trek: Discovery, walks the halls at the Star Trek Las Vegas convention on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, at the Rio, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

The Official Star Trek Convention began Wednesday and runs through Sunday at the Rio.

Thousands of people are expected to attend to meet with actors and get photos and autographs and show off costumes and props.

The cast of the “Star Trek: Discovery” TV series will attend, along with William Shatner, best known for playing Capt. James Kirk from the original series, and George Takei, who played helmsman Hikaru Sulu.

The convention has also included the Nevada Pops Orchestra in selections from more than a half-century’s worth of music from “Star Trek.”

General admission is $50.