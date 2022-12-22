Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Jack Skellington (Danny Elfman & Chris Sarandon), Halloweentown's beloved Pumpkin King, is obsessed with bringing Christmas under his control and enlists his loyal townspeople to help him become a substitute Santa to create a "new and improved" version of the holiday. (Disney)

HOLIDAYS

‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’

Feel like you’re inside Halloween Town with an immersive viewing of “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” Tim Burton’s stop-motion classic will be screened inside the Portal, a 360-degree room with floor-to-ceiling projection mapping. There’s also a curated cocktail menu for adults. See it at 6 p.m. Friday; 4, 6 and 8 p.m. Saturday; and noon, 2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m. Sunday at Area15. Tickets are $20 for kids, $40 for adults, the latter of which includes a complimentary beverage; area15.com.

Christopher Lawrence

HOLIDAYS

Enchant

This holiday season is twice as Enchant-ed. The winter-themed attraction has returned to Las Vegas Ballpark and expanded onto the Strip at Resorts World. Both Enchant locations feature a lighted maze, ice skating, a holiday village, entertainment, food and shopping. They’re open daily through Jan. 1. Tickets for Enchant at the Ballpark start at $32 for adults, $20 for children ages 3-17. Tickets for Enchant at Resorts World start at $39 for adults, $23 for children ages 3-17. Visit enchantchristmas.com.

Christopher Lawrence

SHOWS

Human Nature

Celebrate the holidays with Las Vegas’ favorite Aussie trio. Human Nature is bringing the Yuletide spirit with “Christmas, Motown and More,” a concert featuring holiday classics and Motown favorites. See them at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the South Point Showroom. Tickets start at $45; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

HOLIDAYS

‘Christmas in Hell’

Eight-year-old Davin is mistakenly taken down to Hell on Christmas Eve, instead of Charles Manson, in “Christmas in Hell.” The play is billed as “holiday fun for the whole family — except the kids.” It’s scheduled to run into mid-January at Notoriety inside Neonopolis, but the shows at 7 p.m. Friday and Christmas Day just might mean a little more. Tickets start at $55; notorietylive.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Wayne Newton

It’ll be a big voice in a little room when Mr. Las Vegas gets “Up Close & Personal.” That’s the title of Wayne Newton’s latest local engagement, where he gets intimate at 7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday at Bugsy’s Cabaret at the Flamingo. Tickets start at $69; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

HOLIDAYS

Snow Carnival Holiday Forest

A snow tubing slide, interactive games and more than 350 tons of snow await guests at the M Resort’s M Pavilion. Complete with the “Mini Matterhorn,” this attraction includes snowball-throwing challenges, a snowman building area and more, through Jan. 8. Tickets are $36.99 for adults, $29.99 for ages 3-11 and free for ages 2 and younger; snowcarnival.com.

Madelon Hynes

COMEDY

Ron White

He’s cleaned up his act without cleaning up his act: Former hard-partying comedian Ron White no longer drinks on stage or off it, but that doesn’t mean his edge is gone — just the tequila. See him at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Mirage. Tickets start at $65.99; mirage.mgmresorts.com.

Jason Bracelin

MUSIC

A-Mei/Aska Yang

Two titans of Taiwanese song, one night in Vegas. First, there’s A-Mei, the “Queen of Mandopop,” who’s sold over 5o million records since her 1996 debut, “Sisters.” Then there’s fellow mandopop favorite Aska Yang, who launched his career on the Taiwanese TV singing contest “One Million Star” and became a star indeed. See A-Mei at 8 p.m Saturday and Sunday at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Tickets start at $108; ticketmaster.com. See Aska Yang at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Resorts World Theatre. Tickets start at $73; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

DRINKS

Bad Elf bar

Elves have taken over the Silverton’s Shady Grove Lounge. Through Jan. 2, the holiday-themed pop-up bar features a holiday cocktail menu (The Grinch Shot, Naughty Butter Beer), along with retired “shelf elves” sent to the Silverton from across the country. Three Bad Elf experiences are also offered, starting at $20; silvertoncasino.com/badelf.

Madelon Hynes

HOLIDAYS

Magical Forest

The Opportunity Village fundraiser celebrates its 31st season with Santa visits, the Avalanche Slide, the Forest Express Passenger Train, Cheyenne’s Enchanted Carousel and more, at 6300 W. Oakey Blvd. The attraction opens at 5:30 p.m. daily through Dec. 31, except Christmas. Tickets start at $22; free for ages 3 and younger; magicalforest.com.

Madelon Hynes