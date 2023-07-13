Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

WNBA All-Star Weekend, National Ice Cream Day and shows by The Drums and Jason Isbell lead this week’s lineup of things to do in Las Vegas.

Connecticut Sun forward DeWanna Bonner (24) attempts to stop Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) from getting to the basket during the second half of their WNBA game at the Michelob ULTRA Arena on Friday, July 1, 2023. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

SPORTS

WNBA All-Star Weekend

The way the Las Vegas Aces are playing this season, they could be considered an all-star team. Instead, the defending champs will have to settle for four selections — starters A’ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young, and reserve Kelsey Plum — when the WNBA’s All-Star Weekend returns. The three-point contest and skills challenge will take place at 1 p.m. Friday at Michelob Ultra Arena. Tickets start at $10; axs.com. The game itself is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Michelob Ultra Arena. Tickets start at $28; axs.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FREE TREATS

National Ice Cream Day

On Sunday, Yonutz Donutz and Ice Cream is celebrating National Ice Cream Day with the launch of its Yonutz Smashed Ice Cream and Create Yo! Own menu. Beginning at 2 p.m., the first 50 customers at the Centennial Hills store, 5765 Centennial Center Blvd., Suite 180, will receive a free Create Yo! Own Smashed Ice Cream treat.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

The Drums

Jonny Pierce, frontman of indie rockers The Drums, bares all on the cover of his band’s recent single “Obvious,” posing nude, back turned toward the camera. It’s a suitable image for the naked emoting Pierce does on the sweet, affecting tune, which is about opening yourself up to the love all around you. See Pierce with pants on — maybe — at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the A-Lot at Area15. Tickets start at $27.95; area15.com.

Jason Bracelin

COMEDY

Anthony Jeselnik

If you don’t think Anthony Jeselnik is the greatest comedian of all time, just ask him, he’ll tell you as much. Part of Jeselnik’s lacerating charm is a winking arrogance that sharpens the edge further still on his serrated punchlines. If you’re a fan of comedy that goes for the throat — at all times — you just might love him as much as he loves himself. See Jeselnik at 8 p.m. Friday at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $45; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

MUSIC

Deer Tick/Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

It’ll be an Americana pairing for the ages when rootsy rockers Deer Tick team up with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit. Both are supporting new records: The latter just dropped the lyrically downcast, musically invigorated “Weathervanes”; the former released their latest, “Emotional Contracts,” last month as well, turning in one of their finest efforts. See them both at 8 p.m. Sunday at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $55; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

THEATER

‘Something Rotten!’

For its next production, Super Summer Theatre is turning to Shakespeare — as a character, not a writer. Fed up with the success of their rival, William Shakespeare, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom set out to write the world’s first piece of musical theater in “Something Rotten!” See it at 8:05 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, with additional dates through Aug. 5, at Spring Mountain Ranch State Park. Tickets start at $20; supersummertheatre.org.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

The All-American Rejects

It probably won’t be as memorable as the last time The All-American Rejects played a free show in Las Vegas. But, hey, it’s still a free All-American Rejects show. In October, when high winds canceled the first day of the When We Were Young music festival, the band put together a free concert at SoulBelly BBQ in the Arts District. Now they’re back, playing the Downtown Rocks series, at the Fremont Street Experience. See them at 9 p.m. Saturday on the Third Street Stage.

Christopher Lawrence

FUNDRAISER

Yoga therapy

From 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Yoga Haven, a nonprofit founded by local minority women, celebrates its seventh anniversary with Seva Gathering to raise money for free yoga and meditation programs provided to trauma survivors. The event features beverages, light bites, live entertainment, silent and live auctions, and local artists. Seva Gathering takes place at Art Wavy Studio & Showroom inside the Arts Factory, 107 E. Charleston Blvd. Tickets are $100; yogahaven.org/seva-gathering.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

David Perrico Pop Symphonic

It’s the closest thing you’ll get to attending a Raiders game at Allegiant Stadium until the preseason kicks off Aug. 13. David Perrico, leader of the Raiders House Band, is bringing his Pop Symphonic to The Smith Center, where he’ll be joined by the Raiderettes. The 68-piece orchestra performs Perrico’s arrangements of rock from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s, as well as Latin and R&B. See them at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Reynolds Hall. Tickets start at $29; thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence

EVENT

Christmas in July

From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 20, Minus5 Ice Bar in the Linq Promenade is presenting its third annual Christmas in July. On the patio, the event features a snowman built with real snow, ice carving demonstrations, live Christmas music, snow blowers and more. Inside, look for holiday decor and ice sculptures, staff in holiday dress, and Christmas-themed cocktails and daiquiris for $12.25. Discounted entry is also $12.25.

Johnathan L. Wright