Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

FAMILIES

Super Bowl Experience

It’s the NFL equivalent of a theme park. The Super Bowl Experience gives fans the chance to test their passing, running and kicking skills and participate in some of the standard NFL Combine measurements. The Vince Lombardi Trophy will be on display, along with the AFC and NFC championship trophies and a collection of all 57 Super Bowl rings. The Super Bowl Experience is open from 3 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Feb. 9 and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Mandalay Bay South Convention Center. Tickets start at $25 for adults, with kids 12 and younger admitted for free; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

SPORTS

Super Bowl Opening Night

Can’t make it to Allegiant Stadium for the Super Bowl? You can at least be in the stadium with the players and coaches from the Chiefs and 49ers during Super Bowl Opening Night. Members of both teams will be interviewed on stage. The event also promises live entertainment and special appearances by NFL legends and team mascots. Super Bowl Opening Night is scheduled for 3 to 8 p.m. Monday at Allegiant Stadium. Tickets start at $30; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Beats X Beers

Chiefs? Niners? Doesn’t matter who you’re rooting for in the Big Game, really, because everyone’s a winner when some tasty brews are involved. Kick off your Super Bowl weekend festivities the right way, then, with Beats X Beers, featuring Ice-T’s DJ Evil E, DJ Kure, Roni Lee & Sirens and others, plus beer tastings, at 8 p.m. Thursday at Backstage Bar & Billiards, 601 E. Fremont St. Tickets start at $23.69; backstagebarlv.com.

Jason Bracelin

SPORTS

Flag Football Challenge

The Super Bowl isn’t the only game in town. There’s also the 24th annual Celebrity Sweat Flag Football Challenge. Heisman Trophy winner and current ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III will captain a team to take on seven-time NBA All-Star Tracy McGrady’s squad. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Dollar Loan Center. Tickets start at $25; axs.com.

Christopher Lawrence

ATTRACTION

‘Lights of Love’

Friday through Feb. 18, Ethel M Chocolates is presenting its annual “Lights of Love” display at its flagship store and cactus garden, 2 Cactus Garden Drive, Henderson. This year, the garden includes half a million lights. The garden is open daily from 5 to 10 p.m. The $2 entry fee is being donated to Help of Southern Nevada and Three Square Food Bank. Garden-goers may also stop by the Garden Café, the permanent food truck in the garden that will offer hot chocolate, chocolate-covered strawberries and chocolate-draped cannoli to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Slaughter

Long before The Killers and Imagine Dragons, it was hard rockers Slaughter who first put Vegas on the map. One of the city’s initial breakout acts to hit the mainstream, the group went double platinum with its debut, “Stick It to Ya,” in the early ’90s. See Slaughter still going strong at 8 p.m. Saturday at Sam’s Town Live. Tickets start at $25; samstownlv.boydgaming.com.

Jason Bracelin

CRAFTS

Valentine’s gift show

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, LV Craft Shows presents its Valentine’s Celebration Craft & Gift Show, featuring artisans and other vendors, at the Silverton’s Veil Pavilion (outdoors), 3333 Blue Diamond Road. Free admission and parking. Details: lvcraftshows.com/calendar.

Johnathan L. Wright

COMEDY

Howie Mandel

Back in the late ’70s, the Toronto Star branded then up-and-coming hometown comedian Howie Mandel “a wild and crazy borderline psychotic.” Such was the manic intensity of Mandel’s stand-up routines back in the day. Decades later, he still brings the laughs with a breathless vehemence. See him at 8 p.m. Saturday at the International Theater at the Westgate Las Vegas. Tickets start at $40; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

MUSIC

‘Super Bowl Soulful Celebration’

You can’t spell “Super Bowl” without “soul.” The 25th anniversary of “The Super Bowl Soulful Celebration” will feature performances from Earth, Wind & Fire, Kirk Franklin, Mary Mary and Robin Thicke. Cedric the Entertainer and Tichina Arnold will host the event, which will be recorded to air on CBS at 8 p.m. Feb. 10. The live show is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in The Pearl at the Palms. Tickets start at $75; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

CLASS

Growing grapes

At 10 a.m. Saturday, Garden Farms, a local urban farming company, is presenting a class on planting and caring for grape vines, at Pumpkin Park, 405 Drake St., Henderson. Bring weather-appropriate clothing, notebook, pencil, water, hat and closed-toe shoes. It’s $6 per person for materials due on arrival. Details: gardenfarms.net.

Johnathan L. Wright