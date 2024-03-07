Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Nicki Minaj performs during the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

MUSIC

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj doesn’t just rap or sing. Instead, she channels a seemingly never-ending parade of personas the way a Method actor inhabits various roles. She adopts new cadences and accents at will, capable of going from a ditzy valley girl bray to a grizzly bear growl in the space of a few bars. As such, Minaj has become one of the most colorful, consistently inventive and commercially successful female rappers ever. See her at 8 p.m. Friday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets start at $79; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

SPORTS

Big League Weekend

We don’t know where the A’s will play their 2025, 2026 and 2027 seasons. We’re not even entirely sure where they’ll play in 2028, when they’re supposed to be at the corner of Tropicana Avenue and the Strip. They are, however, scheduled to be at Las Vegas Ballpark at 6:05 p.m. Friday and 1:05 p.m. Saturday to take on the Milwaukee Brewers during the 2024 Big League Weekend. Tickets start at $30; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD

Pi Day

On Thursday, Pi Day, Crust & Roux pizza and pie shop in Town Square is offering buy-one-get-one deals for 9-inch dessert pies, 4-inch mini dessert pies and pot pies. Offers are for dine-in only. Visit crustandroux.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

SPORTS

Conference tournaments

Basketball heaven returns to Las Vegas with five conferences once again hosting their men’s and women’s tournaments here. The Mountain West women play Sunday through Wednesday and the men play Wednesday through Saturday at the Thomas & Mack Center. Tickets start at $25; ticketmaster.com. The Pac-12 women play through Sunday at the MGM Grand Garden, and the men play Wednesday through Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets start at $20; axs.com. The WCC men and women play through Tuesday at Orleans Arena. Tickets start at $32.25; ticketmaster.com. The WAC men and women play Wednesday through Saturday at Orleans Arena. Tickets start at $20; ticketmaster.com. And the Big West men and women play Wednesday through Saturday at The Dollar Loan Center. Tickets start at $15; axs.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Opera Las Vegas’ ‘Silver Anniversary Salute’

Opera Las Vegas is turning 25 with a mini-gala concert. The afternoon will feature some of the company’s favorite singers and performers looking back on its best performances. Help them celebrate during the “Silver Anniversary Salute” at 3 p.m. Sunday in Myron’s at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $40; thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

311 Day

Last time reggae- and hip-hop-informed alt-rockers 311 hit town for their semiannual 311 Day festivities, they played a whopping 89 songs over two nights without repeating a tune. Can they get to 90 this time around? Find out at 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Tickets start at $183 for two-day pass; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

ART CLASS

Sip, Paint & Taste

From 5 to 9 p.m. every Tuesday, Via Brasil Steakhouse, 1225 S. Fort Apache Road, is presenting a Sip, Paint & Taste class in partnership with Alexander Franco Art LLC. The class, led by Franco, covers color theory, composition, technique and other painting basics. Besides painting instruction and materials, the class includes a caipirinha cocktail demonstrated by Via Brasil owner Anna Gomes, and an all-you-can-enjoy appetizer bar. Registration: 702-804-1400.

Johnathan L. Wright

FOOD

Weekend brunch at Flanker

Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar in Mandalay Bay has introduced Bottomless Brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Among the brunch dishes are kale salad, Dutch baby pancakes, crème brûlée French toast, lox and cream cheese flatbread, caviar lobster rolls, smoked brisket chilaquiles, and New York steak and eggs. A beer menu, beer towers, a bloody mary cart, bottomless mimosas, large-format cocktails and a DJ round out the brunch experience. Visit flankerlv.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Chicago/Brass Transit

It’s decision time for fans of Chicago. Do you see the band close out its 10-show residency in the Venetian Theatre? Or do you see the tribute band Brass Transit, The Musical Legacy of Chicago at the M Pavilion at the M Resort? Both shows are at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets for Chicago start at $60.50; ticketmaster.com. Tickets for Brass Transit start at $25; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD

Amari happy hour

Amari Italian Kitchen & Wine Shop in the UnCommons development has extended its happy hour to 3 to 9 p.m. Sundays. The menu features wine, beer, specialty cocktails and light dishes served in the bar and lounge and on the terrace. Visit amarilv.com.

Johnathan L. Wright