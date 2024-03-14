Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Sarah Benson, 19, walks her costumed corgi Betty Sue in the 53rd Annual Southern Nevada Sons & Daughters of Erin St. Patrick's Day parade in Henderson, Nev., on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

FESTIVAL

Sons and Daughters of Erin Festival and Parade

As holidays go, it’s far more worthy of being stretched into a three-day celebration than, say, Groundhog Day. The 56th annual Sons and Daughters of Erin St. Patrick’s Festival and Parade includes a carnival, Celtic entertainment, Irish whiskey tastings, food and a car show. The festival is scheduled for 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Henderson’s Water Street Plaza. The parade is set for 10 a.m. Saturday with the car show scheduled for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

Christopher Lawrence

FESTIVAL

Brew’s Best Craft Brew Festival

From 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, New Vista, a Nevada nonprofit that supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is presenting its 15th annual Brew’s Best Craft Beer Festival in Downtown Summerlin. Nevada Beverage is a partner in the event, which features bottomless tasting from more than 30 breweries, bites from local food trucks, backyard games and live entertainment. General admission tickets: $50 in advance, $60 at the door. VIP (early entry, extra beverages) tickets: $60 in advance, $70 at the door. Purchase: newvistanv.org/events.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Flogging Molly’s Shamrock Rebellion

St. Patrick’s Day is typically defined by green-brew-abetted bad decisions. Balance all that by making a good decision for a change, and catch Celt punks Flogging Molly’s Shamrock Rebellion beer and music festival, which also features Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Buzzcocks, Amigo the Devil and others at noon Sunday at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. Tickets start at $79; dlvec.com.

Jason Bracelin

MUSIC

Twice

Just last week, K-pop superstars Twice debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart with their latest release, “With YOU-th,” extending their record for the most top-10 albums (five) on said chart by a female K-Pop act. “With YOU-th” has also helped Twice set the mark for the most pure album sales of all K-Pop girl groups. Celebrate these achievements with them at 6:50 p.m. Saturday at Allegiant Stadium. Tickets start at $41.50; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

CONVENTION

Days of the Dead

It’s (presumably) the only place this year where you can see recent Las Vegan Dean Cain, native Las Vegan Jenna Jameson and what’s billed as the only exact Yoda replica taken from the original mold. Days of the Dead, the horror and pop culture convention, is open from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Plaza. Tickets start at $24.99; daysofthedead.com/lasvegas.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Jodeci

New jack swing has yet to grow old as evidenced by ’90s R&B troupe Jodeci. The North Carolina quartet remains one of the most influential acts of its ilk with a blend of preternaturally smooth hip-hop and steamy soul. Jodeci launches “The Party, The After Party, The Vegas Residency” at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Wednesday with shows continuing March 23 and 24 at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $59.50; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

COMEDY

Nate Bargatze

He’s the pride of Old Hickory, Tennessee, and the best first-time guest host “Saturday Night Live” has seen in a long, long time. Nate Bargatze is bringing the “Be Funny” tour to town for six shows. See him at 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and March 22 and 23 in the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $55; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

DRINKS

K-Pop cocktails

To celebrate this weekend’s performance of Twice, the K-Pop superstars, the Foundation Room at Mandalay Bay is presenting three special cocktails from Friday through Sunday. Dance the Night Away blends Malibu Rum, cream, pineapple and grenadine, with a rock candy rim and cake pop garnish. Fancy is made with Toki Japanese Whisky, house matcha syrup, crème de menthe, fresh lemon and soda, with a marshmallow garnish. Me Likey mingles Cîroc Peach, Canton Ginger Liqueur, Monin South Seas Blend Syrup, green tea, fresh lemon and brown sugar boba pearls. Cocktails are $22.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Las Vegas Philharmonic

Guest conductor William Waldrop leads the Las Vegas Philharmonic in “Prohibition,” a musical journey through cabarets and speakeasies of the 1920s. The performance will include artifacts from the Prohibition Era curated by the Mob Museum, as well as film clips and imagery. It’s scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $29; thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

St. Patrick’s Day brunch

On Sunday, Garden Buffet in South Point is serving a St. Patrick’s Day brunch buffet for $26.95 (with club card) or $39.95 (without card) from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Among the offerings are a full-Irish breakfast station, split pea and cream of spinach soups, seafood chowder, lamb stew, corned beef and cabbage, Guinness-braised beef steak, bread pudding with Jameson’s Irish Whiskey sauce, and bottomless mimosas.

Johnathan L. Wright