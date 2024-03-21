Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Katerina McCrimmon as Fanny Brice in the national tour of "Funny Girl," which stops at The Smith Center from Tuesday through March 31. (Evan Zimmerman)

THEATER

‘Funny Girl’

Fanny Brice becomes an unlikely Broadway star in “Funny Girl.” The 2022 revival features an updated book by Harvey Fierstein, as well as the original songs “Don’t Rain on My Parade” and “People.” Melissa Manchester co-stars as Mrs. Brice. See “Funny Girl” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through March 31, with additional performances at 2 p.m. March 30 and 31, in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $40; thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence

DISCUSSION

‘Women of the Underworld’

It turns out the mob wasn’t just a boys club. Author Lissa Townsend Rodgers will discuss women in crime, including Virginia Hill, the mob associate who dated Bugsy Siegel, during “Women of the Underworld: True Tales of Underworld Queens.” The program will be followed by a signing for Townsend’s book, “Shameless: Women of the Underworld.” It’s scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Mob Museum, 300 Stewart Ave. Admission is free for members or with a museum ticket.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Wu-Tang Clan

The saga continues … when seminal hip-hop group the Wu-Tang Clan resumes its Vegas residency this week with a mix of solo cuts from greats Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah and others as well as Wu-Tang classics. They “Bring da Ruckus” once more at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. Tickets start at $87; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

SHOWS

‘Dancing With the Stars Live’

The pros on “Dancing With the Stars” are used to making their partners look good. They’ll get the spotlight to themselves once again when “Dancing With the Stars Live” returns to town. Emma Slater hosts, with “Too Hot to Handle’s” Harry Jowsey as the special guest. See it at 8 p.m. Friday in The Pearl at the Palms. Tickets start at $59.63; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Foreigner

Are you gonna argue with Paul McCartney? Of course not. So, when Sir Paul makes a short, expletive-enhanced video from his car advocating for Foreigner’s inclusion into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, as he did last month, you pay attention. And then you pay to see the classic rock mainstays at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Wednesday at the Venetian Theatre. Tickets start at $44; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

FESTIVAL

Mystic Fair

The sheer number of things you can do at a library never ceases to amaze. Which brings us to the Windmill Library’s annual Mystic Fair. Billed as “a mind, body and spirit experience,” the fair will feature chakra balancing, singing bowls, guided meditations and tarot card, palm and psychic readers. There also will be workshops dedicated to candle magic, ouija boards, money talismans and ghost hunting. Mystic Fair 2024 is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 7060 Windmill Lane. Admission is free.

Christopher Lawrence

FUNDRAISER

Wine Walk Wish

From 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Tivoli Village is hosting Wine Walk Wish featuring wine tasting, food, live music and more. The event benefits the Southern Nevada chapter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. General admission begins at $60. VIP admission begins at $220 and covers early access, welcome glass of sparkling wine, dinner buffet, premium wines and VIP lounge. Tickets/details: tivolivillagelv.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

LVHC Flashback

Get a stiff dose of vintage Vegas punk and hardcore at the LVHC Flashback, featuring long-running local ragers such as Guilty by Association, Last Rites, Life’s Torment and more, at 8 p.m. Saturday at Backstage Bar & Billiards, 601 E. Fremont St. Tickets are $18; seetickets.us.

Jason Bracelin

SPIRITS

Whiskey Day

To celebrate International Whiskey Day on Wednesday, Easy’s Cocktail Lounge in Aria is presenting The Smokehshow, one of its showstopper cocktails that blends Angel’s Envy bourbon, banana liqueur, sweet vermouth and chocolate bitters. The Smokeshow is served with tobacco-wrapped chocolate and candied cigarettes, all arranged about an ashtray smoking with dry ice in a cigar box. Cost: $50.

Johnathan L. Wright

FOOD

Farmers market

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Fergusons Downtown, 1028 E. Fremont St., is featuring a farmers market with purveyors of fresh produce. Entry is free.

Johnathan L Wright