Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

The MSG Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline with a display to celebrate Independence Day as the Exosphere is fully lit up for the first time on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/file)

SPORTS

NHL draft

For its final centralized draft, the NHL is pulling out all the stops. The event will be taking over the Sphere, inside and out, as the 32 teams stock up on players. Even if you can’t name a single prospect, it’s an inexpensive way to get inside the Sphere, gawk at the world’s highest-resolution LED screen and see what all the fuss is about. The NHL draft is scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $27.52; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Blink-182

Hear “What’s My Name Again,” again, as pop-punk vets Blink-182 hit town to air their equally puerile and poignant, snide and sincere songbook on their ongoing “One More Time” reunion tour with singer-guitarist Tom Delonge at 7 p.m. Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets start at $30; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD

July Fourth hot dog specials

From Tuesday through Thursday, The Front Yard at Ellis Island is offering two Fourth of July hot dog specials: a Maverick with two Snap-O-Razzo beef dogs topped by arugula, pickled shallots, bacon and garlic aïoli, and a Firecracker Dog with two Snap-O-Razzo beef dogs, ground beef, green chili sauce, beer cheese and jalapeños. Both hot dogs are $11.

Johnathan L. Wright

SPORTS

UFC X

It’s the most interactive part of the 12th annual UFC International Fight Week. UFC X, the organization’s two-day fan experience, will include live stage programming, autograph sessions and exclusive merchandise. Doors open at 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday at the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Tickets start at $25, $45 for a two-day pass; axs.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

Rooftop Happy Hour

The Foundation Room, on the 63rd floor of Mandalay Bay, has kicked off its Rooftop Happy Hour that runs from 6 to 9 p.m. every Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday through the summer. The menu features $7 beer, $9 wines by the glass, $11 spirits, and light bites for $10 to $13, among them cauliflower tempura, vindaloo tacos and an ice cream sampler. Reservations: fdrlvreservations@livenation.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Alice Glass

After bursting onto the scene as the frontwoman and co-founder of Canadian electronic music duo Crystal Castles, Alice Glass continues to push buttons and sonic boundaries alike as a solo act with her artfully all-over-the-place electro. See her at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at The Portal at Area15. Tickets are $24.95; area15.com.

Jason Bracelin

MOVIES

‘Goldilocks and the Two Bears’

A young woman arrives at her grandmother’s new condo to find two scantily clad squatters in “Goldilocks and the Two Bears,” the eighth feature film from Las Vegas-based writer-director Jeff Lipsky. The movie was filmed entirely in Las Vegas with 15 locals among its cast and crew. It’s playing at 2 and 7 p.m. through Thursday at the Regal movie theaters at Red Rock Resort. Lipsky will host Q&A’s after each Friday, Saturday and Sunday screening. Tickets start at $10.50; regmovies.com.

Christopher Lawrence

WINE

Wednesday pours

From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Wineaux, 6887 Helen Toland St., Suite 110, in UnCommons, will present a tasting of three Oregon wines and snack pairings at the communal table. Cost: $42. Reservations: wineauxlv.com. The event is part of a wine tasting series that will continue on selected Wednesdays.

From 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, DW Bistro, 9275 W. Russell Road, Suite 190, in The Gramercy, is presenting D’Wine Down Wednesday, where a $20 entry offers meet-and-greets with wine vendors, several tastings, raffles, and a $40 board and bottle deal. The event also takes place with the same particulars on Aug. 14. Visit dwbistro.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

MOVIES

‘Killer Klowns From Outer Space’

Some movies are so cinematic, so spectacularly crafted, that they demand to be seen on a big screen. “Killer Klowns From Outer Space” is not one of those movies. The 1988 cult classic, which follows, well, a group of killer klowns from outer space, still deserves to be seen in public — as all of the best worst films do. See it at 9:15 p.m. Monday at the Beverly Theater. Tickets are $13; thebeverlytheater.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Sumac

Featuring current and former members of heavy music heavy hitters such as Russian Circles, Isis, Botch, Old Man Gloom and others, post-metal supergroup Sumac boasts a pedigree that is almost as massive as its sound — almost. The band’s absolutely crushing new album “The Healer,” with only four songs in 75 minutes, is one of the most awesomely overwhelming releases of the year. See Sumac flatten Vegas at 8 p.m. Sunday at Backstage Bar & Billiards, 601 E. Fremont Street. Tickets are $20; seetickets.us.

Jason Bracelin