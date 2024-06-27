89°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment

Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

The MSG Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline with a display to celebrate Independence Day a ...
The MSG Sphere illuminates the Las Vegas skyline with a display to celebrate Independence Day as the Exosphere is fully lit up for the first time on Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/file)
More Stories
Matt Friend arrives to the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on ...
Hot comic makes a power play at Las Vegas’ NHL Awards show
A Romana One pizza at Pizza Rock in downtown Las Vegas. Celebrated pizzaiolo Tony Gemignani's r ...
2 Las Vegas pizzerias named among 50 best in US
Illusionist Shin Lim throws his cards as he arrives at the "America's Got Talent" Season 13 Fin ...
Two-time ‘AGT’ champion Shin Lim reveals post-Mirage plans
Bruno Mars is shown at the VIP opening of The Pinky Ring at Bellagio on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024 ...
Inside VIP enclave of Bruno Mars’ Vegas party fortress
Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 27, 2024 - 7:05 am
 

SPORTS

NHL draft

For its final centralized draft, the NHL is pulling out all the stops. The event will be taking over the Sphere, inside and out, as the 32 teams stock up on players. Even if you can’t name a single prospect, it’s an inexpensive way to get inside the Sphere, gawk at the world’s highest-resolution LED screen and see what all the fuss is about. The NHL draft is scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Tickets start at $27.52; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

Tom DeLonge of Blink-182 performs at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo C ...
Tom DeLonge of Blink-182 performs at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 14, 2023, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

MUSIC

Blink-182

Hear “What’s My Name Again,” again, as pop-punk vets Blink-182 hit town to air their equally puerile and poignant, snide and sincere songbook on their ongoing “One More Time” reunion tour with singer-guitarist Tom Delonge at 7 p.m. Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets start at $30; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

A Maverick hot dog special for Fourth of July 2024 from The Front Yard in Ellis Island in Las V ...
A Maverick hot dog special for Fourth of July 2024 from The Front Yard in Ellis Island in Las Vegas. (Ellis Island)

FOOD

July Fourth hot dog specials

From Tuesday through Thursday, The Front Yard at Ellis Island is offering two Fourth of July hot dog specials: a Maverick with two Snap-O-Razzo beef dogs topped by arugula, pickled shallots, bacon and garlic aïoli, and a Firecracker Dog with two Snap-O-Razzo beef dogs, ground beef, green chili sauce, beer cheese and jalapeños. Both hot dogs are $11.

Johnathan L. Wright

Closeup of a glove and the UFC logo at Ultimate Fighting Championship 73 on Saturday, July 7, 2 ...
Closeup of a glove and the UFC logo at Ultimate Fighting Championship 73 on Saturday, July 7, 2007, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SPORTS

UFC X

It’s the most interactive part of the 12th annual UFC International Fight Week. UFC X, the organization’s two-day fan experience, will include live stage programming, autograph sessions and exclusive merchandise. Doors open at 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday at the South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Tickets start at $25, $45 for a two-day pass; axs.com.

Christopher Lawrence

Cauliflower tempura from the summer 2024 happy hour menu at Foundation Room in Mandalay Bay on ...
Cauliflower tempura from the summer 2024 happy hour menu at Foundation Room in Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip. (MGM Resorts International)

FOOD & DRINK

Rooftop Happy Hour

The Foundation Room, on the 63rd floor of Mandalay Bay, has kicked off its Rooftop Happy Hour that runs from 6 to 9 p.m. every Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday through the summer. The menu features $7 beer, $9 wines by the glass, $11 spirits, and light bites for $10 to $13, among them cauliflower tempura, vindaloo tacos and an ice cream sampler. Reservations: fdrlvreservations@livenation.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

Alice Glass, vocalist for Canadian electronic band Crystal Castles, performs during the Lollapa ...
Alice Glass, vocalist for Canadian electronic band Crystal Castles, performs during the Lollapalooza Festival in Chicago, Friday, Aug. 2, 2013. (AP Photo/Scott Eisen)

MUSIC

Alice Glass

After bursting onto the scene as the frontwoman and co-founder of Canadian electronic music duo Crystal Castles, Alice Glass continues to push buttons and sonic boundaries alike as a solo act with her artfully all-over-the-place electro. See her at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at The Portal at Area15. Tickets are $24.95; area15.com.

Jason Bracelin

Claire Milligan stars in “Goldilocks and the Two Bears.” (Goldilocks Productions, LLC)
Claire Milligan stars in “Goldilocks and the Two Bears.” (Goldilocks Productions, LLC)

MOVIES

‘Goldilocks and the Two Bears’

A young woman arrives at her grandmother’s new condo to find two scantily clad squatters in “Goldilocks and the Two Bears,” the eighth feature film from Las Vegas-based writer-director Jeff Lipsky. The movie was filmed entirely in Las Vegas with 15 locals among its cast and crew. It’s playing at 2 and 7 p.m. through Thursday at the Regal movie theaters at Red Rock Resort. Lipsky will host Q&A’s after each Friday, Saturday and Sunday screening. Tickets start at $10.50; regmovies.com.

Christopher Lawrence

Wineaux, the wine bar and shop in UnCommons in southwest Las Vegas. (Bronson Loftin)
Wineaux, the wine bar and shop in UnCommons in southwest Las Vegas. (Bronson Loftin)

WINE

Wednesday pours

From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Wineaux, 6887 Helen Toland St., Suite 110, in UnCommons, will present a tasting of three Oregon wines and snack pairings at the communal table. Cost: $42. Reservations: wineauxlv.com. The event is part of a wine tasting series that will continue on selected Wednesdays.

From 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, DW Bistro, 9275 W. Russell Road, Suite 190, in The Gramercy, is presenting D’Wine Down Wednesday, where a $20 entry offers meet-and-greets with wine vendors, several tastings, raffles, and a $40 board and bottle deal. The event also takes place with the same particulars on Aug. 14. Visit dwbistro.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

MOVIES

‘Killer Klowns From Outer Space’

Some movies are so cinematic, so spectacularly crafted, that they demand to be seen on a big screen. “Killer Klowns From Outer Space” is not one of those movies. The 1988 cult classic, which follows, well, a group of killer klowns from outer space, still deserves to be seen in public — as all of the best worst films do. See it at 9:15 p.m. Monday at the Beverly Theater. Tickets are $13; thebeverlytheater.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Sumac

Featuring current and former members of heavy music heavy hitters such as Russian Circles, Isis, Botch, Old Man Gloom and others, post-metal supergroup Sumac boasts a pedigree that is almost as massive as its sound — almost. The band’s absolutely crushing new album “The Healer,” with only four songs in 75 minutes, is one of the most awesomely overwhelming releases of the year. See Sumac flatten Vegas at 8 p.m. Sunday at Backstage Bar & Billiards, 601 E. Fremont Street. Tickets are $20; seetickets.us.

Jason Bracelin

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
recommend 2
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
recommend 3
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
recommend 4
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
recommend 5
Las Vegas mainstay Tom Jones making Strip return
recommend 6
Fontainebleau signs ‘once in a generation talent’ to residency deal