Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Ne-Yo performs at the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

MUSIC

Ne-Yo

Las Vegas’ own Ne-Yo has been putting hearts in headlocks for nearly two decades now. The R&B star, known for hits such as “So Sick,” “Sexy Love,” “Closer,” “Because of You” and more, returns to his adopted hometown — he was born in Arkansas but grew up here — with his “Human Love Rebellion” show at 8 p.m. Wednesday, in addition to Aug. 9 and 10, at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $55; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

COMEDY

Brian Posehn

As we all know, heavy metal, the greatest form of sound ever invented, is no laughing matter — except when Brian Posehn is on the mic. The headbanging comedian has long turned his love of the genre — and other forms of borderline-obsessive fandom — into punchlines best delivered with amps to 11. See him at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Wiseguys Town Square. Tickets are $25; wiseguyscomedy.com.

Jason Bracelin

CONVENTION

‘Star Trek’ convention

Hold onto your tribbles, the annual “Star Trek” convention is back. Officially known as “STLV: The 58-Year Mission,” the weekend includes more than 180 celebrity guests, headlined by William Shatner and Walter Koenig. The convention continues Friday through Sunday at the Rio. Daily tickets start at $70; creationent.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD

National Oyster Day

Monday is National Oyster Day. To celebrate, Top of the World in The Strat is offering oysters on the half shell with cocktail sauce and black pepper mignonette for $23 a half-dozen or $46 a dozen. At Oyster Bar in Durango resort, oysters are $17.99 a half-dozen, $25.99 a dozen. In Resorts World, Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurants serves oysters of the day ($6), hot oysters ($7), and oysters with caviar ($16), with pricing by the piece.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Chris Brown

Little piece of advice: Maybe don’t encourage your girlfriend to spring for the $1,000 meet-and-greet package at Chris Brown’s shows. The R&B superstar’s up-close-and-personal photos with fans have reportedly caused some jealous beaus to end their relationships. Perhaps just treat your better half to tickets and enjoy the show with her at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. Resale tickets are available at axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

COMEDY

Brett Goldstein

Most of the world knows him as Roy Kent from “Ted Lasso.” He’s also written for the beloved series and co-created the Apple TV+ comedy “Shrinking.” Now, Brett Goldstein is hitting town with his stand-up comedy tour, “The Second Best Night of Your Life.” See him at 8 p.m. Saturday in The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $53.41; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MOVIES

‘The Room’

It’s one of the most bafflingly terrible movies ever made. Writer-director-actor Tommy Wiseau’s “The Room” is so legendarily awful, his co-star Greg Sestero wrote about the making of it. His book, “The Disaster Artist,” was the basis for the James Franco movie of the same name. Now, Sestero will answer questions, in person, following two rare local screenings of “The Room.” Take part at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Beverly Theater. Tickets are $17; thebeverlytheater.com.

Christopher Lawrence

COMEDY

‘Eat This’

On Sunday, Echo & Rig steakhouse in The District at Green Valley Ranch is presenting “Eat This Comedy” featuring welcome cocktails and appetizers at 6:30 p.m., a comedy show at 7 p.m. and a three-course dinner at 8:15 p.m. Tickets are $100; eventbrite.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Rod Stewart

Rod Stewart may be forever young, but the 79-year-old is still calling it a wrap on his residency, “The Hits,” after 13 years. See the final shows at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Wednesday in the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Tickets start at $80; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD

Kids cooking class

From 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Maggiano’s Little Italy at Downtown Summerlin is presenting a kids cooking class featuring hands-on preparation of recipes and a breakfast buffet. Tickets are $40; eventbrite.com.

Johnathan L. Wright