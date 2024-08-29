Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

Josh Dun of Twenty One Pilots performs at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo on Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Napa, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

MUSIC

Twenty One Pilots

The connective tissue uniting Ohio duo Twenty One Pilots’ blend of rock, reggae and hip-hop remains a candid, confessional lyrical emotiveness that pairs an open heart with the occasional clenched fist. The band is on the road in support its latest album “Clancy,” its fourth record in a row to debut in the top three of the Billboard 200 album chart. See Twenty One Pilots at 7:45 p.m. Saturday at the MGM Grand Garden. Tickets start at $89.50; axs.com.

COMEDY AND MUSIC

Hartbeat Weekend

A stop on Kevin Hart’s new “Acting My Age” tour headlines Hartbeat Weekend at Resorts World. The concert is scheduled for 9 p.m. Sunday in the Resorts World Theatre. Tickets start at $74; axs.com. The weekend also includes a takeover of Zouk Nightclub, with Saweetie on Friday, Lil Wayne on Saturday and Ludacris on Sunday. Admission starts at $20; zoukgrouplv.com.

MUSIC

Future and Metro Boomin

A little over a decade ago, up-and-coming Atlanta rapper Future teamed with up-and-coming Atlanta producer Metro Boomin on the hit single “Karate Chop,” igniting the careers of both. The two reunited this year for a pair of albums, “We Don’t Trust You” and “We Still Don’t Trust You,” and are continuing their partnership on the road. See them at 8 p.m. Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets start at $49.50; axs.com.

MOVIES

‘The Hangover’

You can celebrate “The Hangover’s” belated 15th anniversary while watching it a couple of doors down from where much of the movie was set. The comedy is the penultimate offering in the Dive In Movies series at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Doors to the Boulevard Pool open at 7 p.m. Monday, and the movie starts at 8 on the hotel’s marquee. Admission is $10 for locals with ID; cosmopolitanlasvegas.mgmresorts.com.

PARTY

Sunset Luau

Ai Pono Café and poolside Bel-Aire Backyard at Durango resort will present a Sunset Luau at 5 p.m. Friday with tiki torches, fire dancers, live Hawaiian music, DJ reggae beats, Tahitian dance performances, a pig roast and dishes such as a roast pork bowl ($15) and Da Fat Kanak featuring kalua pork, lomi salmon, chicken long rice, mac salad, haupia and more ($25). Visit belairebackyardlv.com for details and reservations.

MUSIC

Big Blues Bender

The Big Blues Bender turns 10 this year with a typically outsize lineup loaded with scene luminaries, from Beth Hart to Los Lobos, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue to Canned Heat and dozens more as the music runs nearly around the clock. Stay hydrated. The festivities begin at 5 p.m. Sept. 5 at the Westgate. Four-day passes start at $595; bigbluesbender.com.

EATING

‘Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef’

A showdown 15 years in the making is nearly here. Competitive eating rivals Joey Chestnut and Takeru Kobayashi will face off in the one-on-one hot-dog-eating extravaganza “Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef.” It’s scheduled for noon Monday at Luxor’s HyperX Arena. Free tickets are available at 1iota.com. “Unfinished Beef” will air live on Netflix.

POOL

Labor Day locals deal

On Monday, Sammy’s Island at the Palms closes out Labor Day weekend with complimentary cabana reservations (based on availability) for locals with Nevada identification. The day also features a DJ and beverage specials featuring Don Julio and Ketel One. Visit palms.com for details and reservations.

SPORTS

Vegas Kickoff Classic

It’s technically a neutral-site game, but you can expect to see a lot more cardinal and gold in the stands than purple and gold — just based on geography — when the USC Trojans and LSU Tigers open their football seasons. The Vegas Kickoff Classic is set for 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. It’s sold out, but tickets are available on resale sites.

FOOD

Cheese Pizza Day

It’s cheesy-peesy on Sept. 5 as River Rock Pizza & Pasta in Arizona Charlie’s Decatur celebrates National Cheese Pizza Day by showcasing its full-size cheese pie for $14 or personal cheese pie for $7. The restaurant is open 3 to 9 p.m. daily for sit-down service and from 3 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays for to-go orders.

