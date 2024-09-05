Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

The UNLV football team’s home opener, the Sin City Burlesque Festival and a celebration of Nicolas Cage top the lineup for the week of Sept. 6-12.

UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka (3) leaps past Houston defensive back Hershey McLaurin (15) as he runs the ball near the goal line during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in Houston. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle)

SPORTS

UNLV’s home opener

After having been an afterthought for so many years, there’s a distinct buzz around UNLV football coming off the team’s first bowl appearance since 2013 and a season-opening 27-7 defeat of Big 12 foe Houston. The Rebels will see how that excitement translates into ticket sales as they host Utah Tech in their home opener. It’s scheduled for noon Saturday at Allegiant Stadium. Tickets start at $24; unlvtickets.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Bender Jamboree

If you survived the round-the-clock music marathon that was the Big Blues Bender with having to hook up the Red Bull IV drip, well … get ready to do it again. Bluegrass- and jam band-centric sister event the Bender Jamboree offers a similar four-day deluge of bands headlined by three nights and six sets from The String Cheese Incident along with Umphrey’s McGee, The Infamous Stringdusters, Leftover Salmon, the Yonder Mountain String Band and many more beginning at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Westgate. Four-day passes for Nevada residents start at $485; benderjamboree.com.

Jason Bracelin

BURLESQUE

Sin City Burlesque Festival

The Sin City Burlesque Festival offers a lineup of local performers as well as international entertainers. The two-day festival will culminate in The Big Queen Competition as performers vie for the title of Sin City Queen of Burlesque. It’s scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Space, 3460 Cavaretta Court. Tickets start at $35; thespacelv.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FILM

Cage Free Weekend

Treasure a Las Vegas treasure, a man as one-of-a-kind and wild-eyed as his adopted hometown, when Nic Cage gets celebrated again during the return of Cage Free Weekend at The Beverly Theater, 515 S. Sixth St. The retrospective begins at 9:15 p.m. Thursday with a showing of “Red Rock West,” followed by “The Rock” at 9:05 p.m. Sept. 13 and, of course, “Honeymoon in Vegas” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14. A limited number of free tickets are available at thebeverlytheater.com.

Jason Bracelin

SPIRITS

World Bar Flair Competition

Fifty flair bartenders from around the globe will perform tricks and vie for a portion of the $25,000 prize pool at the World Bar Flair Competition on Tuesday at HyperX Arena in Luxor. The contest is free and open to the public. Doors open at 8 a.m. for the qualifying rounds, with the finals expected to begin at 8 p.m.; eventbrite.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

FAMILIES

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party

Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, Bone Shaker, Bigfoot, Gunkster and Skelesaurus headline the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party. They’ll be joined by freestyle motocross riders and Transaurus, the fire-breathing transforming robot. It’s scheduled for 12:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in Orleans Arena. Tickets start at $22; ticketmaster.com.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Five Finger Death Punch

We’d say that metallers Five Finger Death Punch have quietly become one of Las Vegas’ biggest bands ever with a whopping seven gold or platinum records — all but one recorded locally with producer Kevin Churko — but then again, there’s nothing really quiet about these dudes. And that’s just the way their legions of fans like it. See them at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the MGM Grand Garden. Tickets start at $39.50; axs.com.

Jason Bracelin

BEER

Beer Lovers Day

To celebrate National Beer Lovers Day on Saturday, Red Rocker Lager, the light crisp Mexican-style lager from rock legend Sammy Hagar, is available in liquor stores throughout Vegas and at Hagar’s Vegas restaurants: Cabo Wabo Cantina overlooking the Strip in the Miracle Mile Shops and Sammy’s Island at the pool at the Palms.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Celtic Thunder

With its new show, “Odyssey,” Celtic Thunder promises “a sweeping voyage through the heartlands of traditional Irish music” led by vocalists Ryan Kelly, Damian McGinty, Neil Byrne and Emmet Cahill. See it at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $45; thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD

Pine Bistro happy hour

Pine Bistro is offering a reverse happy hour that runs from 9 p.m. to close Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and 10 p.m. to close Fridays and Saturdays. It features 50 percent off several craft cocktails, including a fig old-fashioned smoked tableside; more than a dozen Mediterranean-inspired bites from $11 to $15, including fattoush salad and a beef shawarma wrap; and $15 hookahs. Pine Bistro is at 10620 Dean Martin Drive, Suite 100.

Johnathan L. Wright