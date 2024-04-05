45°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
TV

7 Las Vegas reality shows you’ve likely forgotten

Josh “Chop” Towbin stands in his office at Towbin Dodge in Henderson on Sept. 27, 2002. (Jo ...
Josh “Chop” Towbin stands in his office at Towbin Dodge in Henderson on Sept. 27, 2002. (John Locher/Review-Journal)
Rob Ruckus, left and Dirk Vermin are shown at the Pussykat Tattoo shop in Las Vegas on Aug. 2, ...
Rob Ruckus, left and Dirk Vermin are shown at the Pussykat Tattoo shop in Las Vegas on Aug. 2, 2013. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Rob Ruckus, left and Dirk Vermin pose together at the Pussykat Tattoo shop in Las Vegas on Friday, August 2, 2013. The two long-time buddies co-star together in A&E's new reality television show "Bad Ink" which premieres Aug 11. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kelly “Red” Belmonte, star of “Naked Vegas” on the Syfy channel, paints the face of “ ...
Kelly “Red” Belmonte, star of “Naked Vegas” on the Syfy channel, paints the face of “zombie groom” Dan Madonia. (Syfy)
The E! series "Sunset Tan" focused the eponymous tanning salons in L.A. and the outpost on the ...
The E! series "Sunset Tan" focused the eponymous tanning salons in L.A. and the outpost on the sixth floor of Palms Place. (Review-Journal files)
Adam Gentile is flanked by his father, attorney Dominic Gentile, and mother, Michelle Gentile, ...
Adam Gentile is flanked by his father, attorney Dominic Gentile, and mother, Michelle Gentile, inside the Palomino strip club on March 27, 2009. (Denise Truscello) PLAYBOY PALOMINO CLUB 032709 PHOTOS BY DENISE TRUSCELLO Las Vegas - Nevada - USA
“Thrift Hunters” stars Bryan Goodman, left, and Jason T. Smith stand in their booth at Sin ...
“Thrift Hunters” stars Bryan Goodman, left, and Jason T. Smith stand in their booth at Sin City Pickers Antique Mall Jan. 11, 2014. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
From left, Jennifer Harman, Lori Montoya, Lana Fuchs, Amy Hanley and Alicia Jacobs star in "Sin ...
From left, Jennifer Harman, Lori Montoya, Lana Fuchs, Amy Hanley and Alicia Jacobs star in "Sin City Rules." (TLC)
More Stories
Michael Douglas in "Franklin," debuting this month on Apple TV+. (Rémy Grandroqu ...
Michael Douglas rediscovers spark with ‘Franklin’ role
Actor Joe Flaherty, Eugenie Ross-Leming, Harold Ramis, Judy Morgan (standing) and Jim Belushi b ...
Joe Flaherty, founding member of sketch series ‘SCTV,’ dies at 82
Josh Lucas, a cast member in "Palm Royale," poses at the premiere of the Apple TV+ se ...
’Yellowstone’s’ Josh Lucas treasures life’s simple pleasures
Lisa Vanderpump arrives at the season 11 premiere of "Vanderpump Rules," Wednesday, J ...
Lisa Vanderpump shares her secrets to a beautiful life
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 5, 2024 - 6:00 am
 

Thanks to the success of “The Real World: Las Vegas” in 2002 and the debut of “Pawn Stars” in 2009, the valley has gone through a couple of reality TV booms.

For a while earlier this century, if you lived here and weren’t on a reality show, there was a pretty good chance you knew someone who was.

Few of those shows, though, have stood the test of time. Here are seven you’ve probably forgotten.

“Sin City Rules” (2012-13): From the production company behind “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” this series followed the same basic format of high-profile women screaming at each other. Featuring a cast of poker pro Jennifer Harman, entertainment reporter Alicia Jacobs, Rain Cosmetics founder Lori Montoya, entrepreneur Lana Fuchs and Amy Hanley, daughter of the late mob hitman Tom Hanley, the show never gained traction with viewers despite the presence of Fuchs’ monkey and the monkey’s butler. TLC dumped the final three of its eight episodes on its website.

“Sunset Tan” (2007-08): The E! series bounced between the eponymous tanning salons in L.A. and the outpost on the sixth floor of Palms Place. Local manager Janelle Perry told us nothing on the show was scripted, but she admitted that half of the show came from producers introducing situations to see how cast members would react. “Fifty percent of it they produce for us. They set up the scene,” Perry said. “But it’s whatever we do in the scene (that) makes the reality of it.”

“King of Cars” (2006-07): This A&E series following Josh “Chop” Towbin at Towbin Dodge was never as interesting nor as zany as “The Chopper Show,” the weekly infomercial that made local stars of Towbin and salesman Prem “The Blue Genie” Singh.

“King of Clubs” (2009-10): The Playboy TV series offered an inside look at the family dynamic at the Palomino fully-nude strip club in North Las Vegas. The family? Owner Adam Gentile, his father, defense attorney Dominic Gentile, and his mother, Michelle Gentile, who handled the club’s books.

“Naked Vegas” (2013): Kelly “Red” Belmonte and her Naked Vegas body-painting business were briefly in the spotlight with this Syfy show from the producers of “Duck Dynasty.” The series showed some of what it took to paint nude models. “With me being an artist,” co-star Nicholas “Nix” Herrera told us before the premiere, “I can keep going back and keep adding to it and keep touching up where, unfortunately, my canvas is going to be, like, ‘All right, that’s enough. We’re done. I have to poop.’ ”

“Bad Ink” (2013-14): Pussykat Tattoo owner Dirk Vermin and his longtime friend and bandmate Rob Ruckus were called to the scene of various tat disasters for this A&E series. The duo would mercilessly mock the recipient before Vermin repaired the damage. “They’re the guys that got the dumb tattoo. I’m allowed to laugh at it,” Vermin told us. “I’m the one who’s gotta fix it. I’ll laugh as much as I (expletive) want.”

“Thrift Hunters” (2014): Bryan Goodman and Jason T. Smith scoured thrift stores, antique malls and garage sales looking for merchandise to flip on this Spike TV series. They’d buy pretty much anything they could turn into a profit, but Goodman specialized in T-shirts, ties and very large footwear while Smith focused on Hawaiian shirts, tiki items and used bras. “I’m not looking for a 36B,” Smith told us at the time. “I’m looking for a 44FFF.”

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Lisa Vanderpump arrives at the season 11 premiere of "Vanderpump Rules," Wednesday, J ...
Lisa Vanderpump shares her secrets to a beautiful life
By C.L. Gaber Special / RJ

“My mantra is love and laughter supersede all,” says the reality star, who has a new series, “Vanderpump Villa,” coming out on Hulu.

A view of the star Tours entrance during the media preview of Star Wars Season of The Force at ...
Additional characters to be added to Disneyland’s Star Tours ride
By Salvador Hernandez Los Angeles Times

Ahsoka, Andor and the Mandalorian — characters now embedded in the Star Wars universe thanks to their Disney+ series — will soon be part of Disneyland’s Star Tours — The Adventures Continue ride.

Emma Thomas, from left, Christopher Nolan, and Charles Roven pose in the press room with the aw ...
‘Oppenheimer’ lights up Academy Awards with top honors
By Jake Coyle The Associated Press

Oppenheimer,” a biopic that became a billion-dollar box-office sensation, was crowed best picture at a 96th Academy Awards that doubled as a coronation for Christopher Nolan.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
In need of an instrument? Here are a few locally owned brick-and-mortar shops
recommend 2
‘Oppenheimer’ lights up Academy Awards with top honors
recommend 3
Additional characters to be added to Disneyland’s Star Tours ride
recommend 4
Joe Flaherty, founding member of sketch series ‘SCTV,’ dies at 82
recommend 5
Coming to Broadway: Kristin Chenoweth stars in a wild tale with LV ties
recommend 6
It’s not confidential: The Killers’ smash hit is turning 20