7 Las Vegas reality shows you’ve likely forgotten

Thanks to the success of “The Real World: Las Vegas” and “Pawn Stars,” the valley has gone through a couple of reality TV booms.

Adam Gentile is flanked by his father, attorney Dominic Gentile, and mother, Michelle Gentile, inside the Palomino strip club on March 27, 2009. (Denise Truscello) PLAYBOY PALOMINO CLUB 032709 PHOTOS BY DENISE TRUSCELLO Las Vegas - Nevada - USA

The E! series "Sunset Tan" focused the eponymous tanning salons in L.A. and the outpost on the sixth floor of Palms Place. (Review-Journal files)

Rob Ruckus, left and Dirk Vermin are shown at the Pussykat Tattoo shop in Las Vegas on Aug. 2, 2013. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Rob Ruckus, left and Dirk Vermin pose together at the Pussykat Tattoo shop in Las Vegas on Friday, August 2, 2013. The two long-time buddies co-star together in A&E's new reality television show "Bad Ink" which premieres Aug 11. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

For a while earlier this century, if you lived here and weren’t on a reality show, there was a pretty good chance you knew someone who was.

Few of those shows, though, have stood the test of time. Here are seven you’ve probably forgotten.

“Sin City Rules” (2012-13): From the production company behind “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” this series followed the same basic format of high-profile women screaming at each other. Featuring a cast of poker pro Jennifer Harman, entertainment reporter Alicia Jacobs, Rain Cosmetics founder Lori Montoya, entrepreneur Lana Fuchs and Amy Hanley, daughter of the late mob hitman Tom Hanley, the show never gained traction with viewers despite the presence of Fuchs’ monkey and the monkey’s butler. TLC dumped the final three of its eight episodes on its website.

“Sunset Tan” (2007-08): The E! series bounced between the eponymous tanning salons in L.A. and the outpost on the sixth floor of Palms Place. Local manager Janelle Perry told us nothing on the show was scripted, but she admitted that half of the show came from producers introducing situations to see how cast members would react. “Fifty percent of it they produce for us. They set up the scene,” Perry said. “But it’s whatever we do in the scene (that) makes the reality of it.”

“King of Cars” (2006-07): This A&E series following Josh “Chop” Towbin at Towbin Dodge was never as interesting nor as zany as “The Chopper Show,” the weekly infomercial that made local stars of Towbin and salesman Prem “The Blue Genie” Singh.

“King of Clubs” (2009-10): The Playboy TV series offered an inside look at the family dynamic at the Palomino fully-nude strip club in North Las Vegas. The family? Owner Adam Gentile, his father, defense attorney Dominic Gentile, and his mother, Michelle Gentile, who handled the club’s books.

“Naked Vegas” (2013): Kelly “Red” Belmonte and her Naked Vegas body-painting business were briefly in the spotlight with this Syfy show from the producers of “Duck Dynasty.” The series showed some of what it took to paint nude models. “With me being an artist,” co-star Nicholas “Nix” Herrera told us before the premiere, “I can keep going back and keep adding to it and keep touching up where, unfortunately, my canvas is going to be, like, ‘All right, that’s enough. We’re done. I have to poop.’ ”

“Bad Ink” (2013-14): Pussykat Tattoo owner Dirk Vermin and his longtime friend and bandmate Rob Ruckus were called to the scene of various tat disasters for this A&E series. The duo would mercilessly mock the recipient before Vermin repaired the damage. “They’re the guys that got the dumb tattoo. I’m allowed to laugh at it,” Vermin told us. “I’m the one who’s gotta fix it. I’ll laugh as much as I (expletive) want.”

“Thrift Hunters” (2014): Bryan Goodman and Jason T. Smith scoured thrift stores, antique malls and garage sales looking for merchandise to flip on this Spike TV series. They’d buy pretty much anything they could turn into a profit, but Goodman specialized in T-shirts, ties and very large footwear while Smith focused on Hawaiian shirts, tiki items and used bras. “I’m not looking for a 36B,” Smith told us at the time. “I’m looking for a 44FFF.”

