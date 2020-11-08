Alex Trebek, longtime ‘Jeopardy!’ host, dies at 80

Alex Trebek, the longtime host of “Jeopardy!”, has died, the show announced on Twitter.

Alex Trebek hosts "Jeopardy!" (Jeopardy Productions, Inc.)

Alex Trebek poses in the press room at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center on Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

In this image released by ABC, host Alex Trebec, left, appear with contestants, James Holzhauer, center, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter, right, on the set of "Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time," in Los Angeles. The all-time top “Jeopardy!” money winners; Rutter, Jennings and Holzhauer, will compete in a rare prime-time edition of the TV quiz show which will air on consecutive nights beginning 8 p.m. EDT Tuesday. (Eric McCandless/ABC via AP)

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, left, and Las Vegan James Holzhauer are shown after the Tournament of Champions. The two-week tournament was taped in September, and the two-day finals were televised Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, and Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, on CBS in Las Vegas. Photo courtesy of Jeopardy Productions, Inc.

James Holzhauer and Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek (Jeopardy Productions, Inc.)

From left, Francois Barcomb of New York, “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, James Holzhauer of Las Vegas and Emma Boettcher of Chicago are shown after the Tournament of Champions. Barcomb, Holzhauer and Boettcher were finalists for the tournament, which was taped in September, with the two-day finals televised Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, and Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, on CBS in Las Vegas. Photo courtesy of Jeopardy Productions, Inc.

FILE - In this April 30, 2017, file photo, Alex Trebek speaks at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center in Pasadena, Calif. Trebek has a memoir coming out July 21, the day before his 80th birthday. Simon & Schuster announced Tuesday that the book is called “The Answer Is…: Reflections on My Life.” (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - This May 5, 2019 file photo shows Alex Trebek presenting an award at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena, Calif. The “Jeopardy!” veteran host's nomination for best game show host could give him for a second consecutive win in the category. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES — “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek died Sunday after battling pancreatic cancer for nearly two years. He was 80.

Trebek died at home early Sunday with family and friends surrounding him, “Jeopardy!” studio Sony said in a statement.

Trebek presided over the beloved quiz show for more than 30 years.

He was a master of the format, engaging in friendly banter with contestants and appearing genuinely pleased when they answered correctly.

He was also able to move the game along in a brisk no-nonsense fashion whenever people struggled for answers.

The Canadian-born Trebek was more than qualified for the job, having started his game show career on “Reach for the Top” in his native country.

Moving to the U.S. in 1973, he appeared on “The Wizard of Odds,” “Classic Concentration,” “To Tell the Truth,” “High Rollers,” “The $128,000 Question” and “Double Dare.”