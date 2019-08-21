‘American Idol’ seeking Las Vegas singers

Ahead of its third season on ABC, the music competition is hosting open auditions.

ABC's "American Idol" judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan with host Ryan Seacrest. (ABC/Eric Liebowitz)

“American Idol” is looking for singers in Las Vegas and, like most every other venture in life, it may help if you know someone famous.

Ahead of its third season on ABC, the music competition will host auditions Monday at the Cambridge Recreation Center, 3930 Cambridge St. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. and close at 5 p.m.

Among the many eligibility requirements, contestants must have been born between June 2, 1990, and June 1, 2004.

For complete rules, click here.

Singers can preregister at this site. They’re asked to complete a release form and story form before the open call. Among the questions on the story form are “What obstacles have you had to overcome in life?” and “Are you closely related or a good friend to someone who is famous?”

The upcoming season of “American Idol” is scheduled to air in 2020.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.