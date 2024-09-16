Here’s how to get tickets to ‘American Ninja Warrior’ in Las Vegas

Find out how to get tickets to Season 17 tapings in Las Vegas.

“American Ninja Warrior” isn’t wasting any time.

Filming for its 17th season will begin Sept. 23, just two weeks after the current season finale aired on NBC. For the first time, the entire season, from the qualifiers to the finals, will take place in Las Vegas.

The hit summer competition series first built its Mount Midoriyama on the south end of Las Vegas Boulevard in 2012, back when NBC shared the show with the now-defunct cable channel G4. The finals have become a mainstay in Las Vegas ever since.

Moving the entire series to Las Vegas will give locals more opportunities to attend show tapings, which are scheduled for 6:30 and 11:55 p.m. Sept. 23-24, Sept. 26-27 and Sept. 29-30. Tapings also are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 3-5.

Tickets are available here.